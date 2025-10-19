ICE Goes to War in Portland – Tear Gas Fired on Peaceful ‘No Kings’ Protesters

ICE agents have reportedly deployed chemical agents, including pepper spray and tear gas, on peaceful protesters in Portland during the “No Kings” rally.

Apart from these attacks, three people have been arrested, and some got minor injuries. There were some minor fires, but they were extinguished by light rain.

The harsh treatment of peaceful protesters by ICE comes as Donald Trump deploys a full force of federal agents to address the ongoing conflict between state and federal authorities. Trump has authorized a “full-force” response, which includes the use of low-flying helicopters and, if deemed necessary, chemical deterrents.

The peaceful anti-Trump protest started with about forty thousand people. As mentioned in The Oregonian, the protest was more like a party with music and people dressed in inflatable costumes.

Federal agents in gas masks stormed a peaceful Portland march — families, retirees, even someone in a pumpkin suit — and threw protesters to the ground. Flowers met tear gas. Welcome to America, where dissent gets pepper-balled. #Portland #ICE pic.twitter.com/MbzrzWguWy — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) October 10, 2025



They were dancing and did not need the feds to intervene. By the evening, the crowd had reduced to a few hundred people when they were attacked by the police and ICE agents. Those who are put in jail after the altercation with the police have charges such as fourth and second-degree assault and harassment.

Some of the protesters were dragged by the authorities. We have all seen the tactics ICE uses with zip ties and dragging people to the ground to overpower them. The people were detained around 2 pm and released around 3 pm.

The pepper-ball attacks and physical altercations began around 3:45 p.m., when several people were treated for eye irritation from chemical agents. They were also attacked with tear gas, leading to chaos and discomfort.

The videos of these altercations went viral, with users reacting in favor of peaceful protestors. One user commented, “Does anyone remember when we used to see videos of this kind of repression in other countries and condemn them for their lack of free speech and failure to respect civil liberties? I mean like, during this century even.”

Another one added, “Those federal agents’ sole purpose is to incite chaos and goad peaceful protesters into fighting back.” A user pointed out why Trump did not receive the Nobel,” This is why Trump wasn’t a candidate for the peace prize. He doesn’t champion or protect the democracy of his people.”