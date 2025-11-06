‘I Was A Victim’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She’s Done With QAnon Conspiracy Theory

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is finished with QAnon. During an appearance on The View, the Georgia Republican told the hosts she no longer believes the conspiracy theory she once amplified, casting her past embrace as a cautionary tale about media consumption.

Asked by Sunny Hostin if she is still a believer, Greene waved it away. “Oh I went over that a long time ago,” she said. Pressed on whether she has changed, she answered, “Well no, I haven’t changed. I was a victim, just like you were, of media lies and stuff you read on social media.”

Greene leaned into that message throughout the segment, telling the audience, “Nothing has changed about me. I am staying absolutely 100 percent true to the people that voted for me, and true to my district.” Hostin, surprised by how often Greene aligned with the panel on the shutdown and foreign policy, joked that she had “gone so far right, you’re on the left now,” a line that ricocheted around social media after the taping.

When the conversation turned to her notorious “Jewish space lasers” post, Greene rejected the premise, insisting the viral shorthand did not reflect her intent. She has long argued that her 2018 Facebook post, which referenced space-based energy projects and the Rothschild name, was distorted by critics. Reporters first resurfaced the post in 2021, and the backlash was immediate. In a closed-door meeting that week, Greene apologized to GOP colleagues for past statements and support for QAnon and received a standing ovation from some Republicans even as Democrats moved to strip her committee assignments.

The old controversy still dogs her. In March 2024, when a British journalist pressed her about the conspiracy theory, Greene snapped, “Why don’t you f*** off?” before walking away, a clip that quickly went viral. On Bill Maher’s show this month, she again tried to explain the years-old Facebook post, saying she did not realize the Rothschild family was Jewish when she wrote it. These flashbacks framed the stakes of her first sit-down on “The View.”

Politically, Greene’s “I was a victim” defense comes as she feuds with members of her own party. She has blasted “pathetic Republican men,” many of them online influencers, for attacking her decision to appear on The View and HBO’s Real Time with Bill Mahar and she has swatted away suggestions from Senator Ted Cruz and others that she has shifted left. “Everybody’s like, ‘Marjorie Taylor Greene has changed,’” she told the panel. “And I’m like, oh no, nothing has changed about me.”

What has changed is the way she talks about QAnon. On Tuesday, she said plainly that she no longer believes it, a notable line for a lawmaker whose political rise once rode the movement’s momentum. The pivot does not erase the record, from the resurfaced posts to apologies behind closed doors, but it signals how even the biggest MAGA diehards are rethinking their stances in full public view. Greene, for her part, tried to make the exit sound simple, a social media brainwashing she says she has finally pushed through. Whether voters accept that explanation is the next test.