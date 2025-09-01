“I Started Yelling” – Trump Blasts White House Contractors Caught on Camera ‘Destroying’ Rose Garden Limestone

Donald Trump went on a long rant on Truth Social, posting about 42 times. One of his posts was calling out White House contractors who left a deep and nasty gash in the limestone. His series of posts was a way to prove he’s back and alive amidst his death speculations since he wasn’t seen for days.

He first bragged, “As everyone knows, I built many GREAT Buildings, and other things, over the years. At the White House, I am very proud of the beautiful stonework we did in the Rose Garden, in case, using limestone plus.”

He shared how he started yelling and was fuming when he discovered a 25-year-old gash in the limestone. The angry president wrote, “Surfaces are very important to me as a builder.” He further added, “I started yelling,’ Who did this, and I want to find out now!”

Trump goes on rant about how the limestone he selected for the White House was damaged and how he looked up video surveillance footage to blame a contractor. Trump says he will now charge the contractor for the damage.

He wondered if this was “vandalism or stupidity.” His post further read, “And I didn’t say this in a nice manner. Then he praised the surveillance cameras, calling them the finest security equipment since they helped to determine the cause of the gash.

The video footage showed the contractor’s heavy steel cart causing the limestone to break and tilt. The cart rubbed against the ‘soft, beautiful stone.’

Trump also added that he won’t be hiring the same contractors again. He appreciates and respects the great work, but something like this should never happen again. He ended the posts gushing about the video equipment, ‘But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them cold.’

Trump says video shows workers at White House damaging stone pavers in the Rose Garden. He says he "started yelling" when he noticed a "huge gash" which "extended more than 25 yards long" & demanded to find out how it happened.

He will be replacing the limestone floor from the contractor’s pocket. Meanwhile, Trump has been receiving backlash for his tasteless and controversial renovation of the garden, trying to resemble his Florida Mar-a-Lago home.

He has also made renovations at the White House and has been obsessing over the ballroom project. This will cost $200 million and will be used for official receptions. The project is considered to be one of the biggest projects at the White House in over a century.

His obsession with gold statues and the presidential seal on the ceiling comes off as tasteless. Many people have called the Rose Garden renovation similar to a parking lot and patio instead of ‘beautiful.’

Trump has been defending the renovation as he has used the best materials, and the stonework prevents visitors’ shoes from sinking into the grass.