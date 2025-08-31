Donald Trump’s Renovated Rose Garden Already Scarred and He Wants the Contractors to Pay

Donald Trump went after White House landscapers for damaging the marble at the Rose Garden. Till now the damage in the garden was a mystery while everyone knew it was due to the renovation.

Over the summer Trump has made several renovations to the garden such as paving over grass. This was done to create a patio similar to his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. He also added a new sound system near the Oval Office, which is being used for media events and receptions.

Trump has made other controversial renovations to the White House, which have received a lot of backlash. The Rose Garden renovation finished last month with a press tour held on August 19.

Donald Trump exposed a subcontractor’s that cracked the limestone in the White House Rose Garden during renovations.

Trump reviewed security footage, vowed to replace the damaged stone at the contractor’s expense, and banned them from future projects

FAFOpic.twitter.com/QCkI9G9SJf — Jim DaBink (@JimDaBink) August 31, 2025



The White House has a rich history, as the garden was made during the Woodrow Wilson presidency in 1913. It was then renovated during the Kennedy era in 1961 and has been used for media events.

After the recent renovations, Trump confirmed that the damage of the Rose Garden happened when landscapers were tending to the bushes. The damage to the garden was a result of careless landscapers, as shared in a video footage without any time stamps.

Trump was angry at the landscapers for how they handled the site. He posted a long rant bragging about the beautiful marble he had used for the renovations. He noticed there was a huge gash on the limestone for more than 25 yards while admiring his ‘beautiful’ and ‘GREAT’ renovations.

“It was a subcontractor that was installing heavy landscaping on a steel cart that was broken and tilting badly, with it rubbing hard against the soft, beautiful stone.” – President Trump on noticing Rose Garden stonework gash

https://t.co/SyAlP3j3vn — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 30, 2025



He called the gash nasty and deep, wondering if it was vandalism. Upon reviewing the footage, he confirmed it happened due to a heavy landscaping steel cart, which was tilting on the marble and rubbing against it.

Trump will ensure that the same team is never hired again, as he values work from contractors, but something like this should not happen again.

He also said, “Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again — But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them cold.’ Then he ended the post with his MAGA sign-off.