‘I Need to Go and Bury My Brother!’ – Woman Kicks Airport Gate Agent, Damages Computer Over Missed Flight then Demands to Call Cops

A video has come to light that shows the shocking outburst of a woman at the Florida airport. The woman was supposedly upset for not making it to the standby list of three flights, one passenger confirmed Storyful. She can be seen lashing out at the Southwest Airlines gate agents. She damaged their equipment too. As per the local reports, the incident took place on 14th August at the Orlando International Airport, southwest concourse.

Atlanta Black Star reports, in the clip it can be seen she is yelling at one of the gate agents and even kicked him. The onlookers were stunned and someone even exclaimed, “Ooo, that’s assault.” The woman further shouted, “Mother—— are you kidding me?! Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I need to go and bury my brother!”

CHAOS at the airport: A woman MELTS DOWN at the Southwest counter — kicking a gate agent and even hitting the airline’s computers in front of stunned passengers. Air travel stress is one thing… but assaulting staff & wrecking equipment? That’s a whole new level. ✈️ Thoughts?… pic.twitter.com/j6T01xJbNi — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) August 21, 2025

She looked enraged and kept yelling. The employees could be seen clearing the desk real quick as she starts to hit their respective computers. She further says, “Two flights wasted! Three planes! After 45 minutes!” Soon after, she starts yelling, “Call the police.” Someone shouted back, “For who?” to which the woman responded, “I have my rights! That’s what I want! The police!”

She starts to shout at the onlookers, gets back to the gate counter and knocks a computer monitor off the desk, smashing it altogether. At one point, the clip shows her to be pointing finger at an agent and kicking him as he quickly returns to his table. While speaking to the Storyful, the passenger mentioned, “She tried to get in through the gate after it closed, and they asked her to stop.”

This is that kid in the grocery store 20 years ago that screamed and screamed, but their mother never stopped it. Kids with bad behavior grow into adults with bad behavior. — Kevin Burns (@Kevin_C_Burns) August 21, 2025

To report battery, police were called around 9:30 pm, one Orlando Police Department spokesperson confirmed People. According to the police statement, “Witnesses told officers that the suspect, identified as Selomit Velez-Rodriguez… attempted to disrupt the boarding process of a flight, struck an airline employee, and damaged a computer monitor and keyboard valued at more than $1,000.”

When police tried to walk her out of the airport, she made an attempt to pull away from the cops. Velez is now charged with three offenses. Battery, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence. According to WOFL, her bond was decreased to $5000 and she was released from jail to return to her hom in Illinois.