“I Need Somebody, My Dad Is…” : Child’s Heartbreaking Call To 911 In Missouri Ends In Disastrous Results

In Missouri, 47-year-old Suzette Flores was brutally murdered by her 34-year-old husband, Felipe Ayala as one of her children made a frantic call to 911 seeking police help. The unfortunate incident occured on January 7 when Ayala allegedly beat Flores in their garage with a hammer to dead.

According to reports, while the violence was unfolding, one of Flores’ children called 911 and said, “I do not know what he is doing to my momma. I hear banging. She is not yelling or nothing anymore. It is just quiet. I do not hear her anymore. I do not know what he did to her.” The police affidavit further mentions that the child had made the 911 call at around 11:20 p.m., saying, “I need somebody, my dad is hitting my mother, I need a police officer”as The Mirror US reported.

The dispatcher later revealed that the child was scared and started crying while being on the call, asking for help while also mentioning that he was “right by the garage” where his father was beating his mother. Another of his siblings spoke from the background, as he said, “They have been doing this forever, and I am tired of it.”

The child then asked the operator, “Are they on the way, ma’am? I am very scared, ma’am.”

It should be noted here that the affidavit also mentions that Ayala had shown signs of erratic behavior as he “had been waving a knife before the incident” and thought “people were out to get him.”

The child provided further context to the situation as he explained that his parents started fighting in the garage and then his father choked his mother and struck her on her head. The child also added that Ayala allegedly told Flores, “You made me do this.” The affidavit then adds that “Ayala looked at him and the other juveniles in the home saying they were next.”

As reported by Springfield News Leader, “Based on the probable cause statement as well as Missouri Courts’ Case.net results, Ayala’s criminal history includes ‘arrests and convictions of Property Damage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Armed Criminal Action, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault in the Second Degree, 4th Degree Domestic Assault.’”

On the day that Ayala killed his wife, he had called his three children to the garage as well. The police then finally arrived around 11:22 p.m. and asked Ayala to come out. He did, while having droplets of blood on his body. To investigate where the blood came from, Ayala was asked to open the garage and once he did that Flores was seen lying on the floor with her head “covered in blood.” There were “fragments of skull and brain matter” around her and a hammer lying nearby.

As reported by the affidavit, “The striking end of the hammer was coated in blood and tissue.” The police also interviewed the neighbors, and one mentioned hearing a woman scream that appeared to be sounding like “please stop.” The neighbor also mentioned noticing a male figure pacing up and down the garage and hitting something on the ground.

As Ayala has been charged with the first-degree murder and armed criminal action, a GoFundMe page has been created for Flores’ children. The GoFundMe page states, “Her life was taken suddenly and viciously. She was robbed of the chance to watch her babies and grandbabies grow, and they were robbed of a life with their mother and grandmother.”

This unfortunate incident again highlights how the actions of adults often end up destroying the lives of innocent children, who already had to deal with so much more than at their age.