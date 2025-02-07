“I Love Your Husband”, Here’s How a Mistress’ Bold Confession Ended Donald Trump’s Marriage to Ivana

From 1977 to 1992, US President Donald Trump shared his life with Ivana Trump. However, their relationship came to an end after this revelation.

Donald Trump has been married three times in total in his life, but it is quite known to people that the US President has shared a few infidelities. There’s one of them which caused a rift in his first marriage with Ivana Trump.

It was the year 1977 when Donald Trump met the beautiful Ivana, who was a Czechoslovakian model. Both of them embarked on their journey of a passionate relationship. The duo then deteriorated over the years, leading to a divorce which finally happened in 1992. In her memoir Raising Trump, Ivana said that she knew her marriage was already over when she ran into his mistress. Who went on to become his second wife, Marla Maples.

Ivana Trump, Trump’s first wife was a great and bold personality. She is the only woman who was with Trump when he used to earn in hundreds and when he became a billionaire, she handled a lot of Trump’s business alone and has contributed a lot in who he is today. I read her… pic.twitter.com/RK1JPBq98e — Fiercely Virgo🕯️ (@FiercelyVirgo) December 8, 2024

The memoir was heavily discussed amongst social media users for a particular scene. Ivana and Donald Trump’s holiday at a resort in Pitkin County, which is located in the west of Colorado. They were seen having dinner in a restaurant when Marla Maples arrived. On the Eve of 1991 Christmas, she confessed her feelings to the president’s wife, Ivana. She also reveals her interactions with Maples in her book, “This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’ I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.”

What it led to was a separation that unfolded in the public, for the entire world to watch, as Donald Trump was already well-known in the entertainment industry and business world in the US. The case soon made headlines in the tabloids, fueling months of speculation about the minute details of their separation. People also discussed the role Marla Maples would play in Trump’s life. Moreover, the situation became even more complicated due to the major amount of money and accusations involved.

The former model had also accused her husband of raping her. However, Ivana later retracted her statement, under oath. She said that she had actually felt ‘violated as the love and tenderness, which he normally exhibited towards me, was absent.’ She also added, as reported by the Daily Beast, “I referred to this as a ‘rape,’ but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense.”

In spite of the major accusation, both Ivana and Trump eventually found their way to conclude the separation in an amicable way. They also ended their friendship, as Ivana once stated, “Donald and I are the best of friends and together have raised 3 children that we love and are very proud of.”

Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died at age 73 pic.twitter.com/CKP4QzmJrp — TIME (@TIME) July 14, 2022

On Ivana’s end, she was compensated with $14 million (approximately £11.5 million). Ivana even became the owner of two properties. One of which is located in New York and the other one is in Florida. One was a flat and the other one was a house on the Mar-a-Lago estate. But after her death in 2022, at the age of 73, Ivana is still remembered as Donald Trump’s first wife and the mother of three kids, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

After their divorce, Ivana Trump moved on with her life and continued engaging in several business ventures. A savvy businesswoman, who invested in innumerable companies and even wrote numerous books, some of which also recounted her vision of success and experiences.