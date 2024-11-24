Medical Examiner Revealed The Real Cause of Ivana Trump's Tragic Death: "There Doesn't Appear..."

Ivana Trump was married to former president Donald Trump for almost 12 years. The couple went through an ugly divorce in 1990 after Trump began an affair with Marla Maples. In 2022, the well-known entrepreneur and socialite was discovered "unresponsive and unconscious" at her New York City residence. According to reports from authorities, Ivana fell down a set of stairs. As per the Daily Mail, her premature death was eventually ruled an "accident" by the city's medical examiner's office, which attributed it to "blunt impact trauma".

The Trump family formally acknowledged her passing to The Daily Beast at that time, calling the former model and socialite “an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend.” Ivana was discovered in an unresponsive state at approximately 12:40 p.m. after local authorities received a 911 call, according to the NYPD. “EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene,” the official statement read. “There does not appear to be any criminality. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

A picture of Ivana and Donald Trump from the 90s'. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Bob Sacha)

CBS News reported that Ivana was the vice president of interior design for the Trump Organization while she was married to the real estate tycoon. She was even in charge of the Plaza Hotel. Following their divorce, she created jewelry, clothes, and cosmetics lines, landing a lucrative contract to market them on the Home Shopping Network in 1993. Ivana claimed that her ex-husband desired her to be a member of his first administration.

Also remember: Ivana "fell to her death" (wink wink) the day before she was supposed to testify against Trump in a civil matter. Very little time was spent investigating this. She was then either cremated or simply buried in Trump's golf course, so her body couldn't be exhumed — Michelle Baker (@Michell33650674) April 8, 2024

However, the former model declined the offer, "I was just offered to be the American ambassador to the Czech Republic. Donald told me. He said, 'Ivana, if you want it, I give it to you.' But I like my freedom. Why would I go and say bye-bye to Miami in the winter, bye-bye to Saint-Tropez in the summer, and bye-bye to spring and fall in New York? I have a perfect life." After her death, various conspiracy theories emerged blaming the former president for espionage. As per The Guardian, she was buried close to the first hole of the Trump National Golf Club. Since cemetery land in New Jersey is exempt from taxes, there were soon rumors that Trump was dodging it with the family member's burial.

Seriously, is else anyone wondering — just a bit — what other stuff may be buried inside Ivana’s casket on Trump’s golf course? ⚰️ ⛳️ — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 9, 2022

Bizarre theories about Trump hiding classified documents inside his ex-wife's casket also spread like wildfire on social media. For example, Jon Cooper, the LI Campaign Chair for Barack Obama, fanned the possibilities by tweeting on X, "Seriously, is anyone else wondering — just a bit — what other stuff may be buried inside Ivana’s casket on Trump’s golf course?"

Actor Nancy Lee Graham reportedly tweeted directly to the FBI demanding an inquiry into the burial of ex-Mrs. Trump. “Dear @FBI,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I know u don’t need advice from a soap star, but has been in 10 or 10k implausible storylines in my 37 years, may I recommend digging up Ivana? Clearly, it didn’t take 10 pallbearers to carry a liposuctioned 73-year-old who methinks was in her weight in classified docs [sic].” Conspiracy theories aside, Ivana has been laid to rest, and her cause of death has been determined, putting a full stop to the mayhem.