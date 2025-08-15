“I Have a Brother Who Is Black” – White Mom Uses ‘N-Word’ to Black Dad and His Kids, Then Defends Herself on Camera

The sun was out, the air was warm, and Lion’s Park in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was alive with the usual summer sounds. Children laughing, swings creaking, parents chatting from shaded benches. For Reggie Lenear, it was just another chance to spend an afternoon with his four kids, letting them run free on the playground.

But the day took a sharp turn when, according to Lenear, a white woman at the park went out of her way to call his family the “N-word.” The slur didn’t just sting; it lit a fuse. Lenear pulled out his phone and began recording, reports Atlanta Black Star.

The video, now spreading across social media, shows the woman walking away, pushing a stroller with one of her daughters as her other children follow. Lenear’s voice cuts through the background noise. “She likes to say the N-word at the park,” he says, keeping pace beside her.

The woman turns to face the camera, her tone defiant. “I said I have a brother who is a [n-word],” she announces, as if that detail somehow gave her permission.

Lenear isn’t buying it. “Oh, look, she keeps saying it,” he replies, his voice flat but edged with disbelief.

The recording continues as it moves into the parking lot. The woman is now loading her children into a minivan, her movements sharp and hurried. Lenear tries to film her license plate, but she spins around, clutching her baby tightly to her hip, and steps toward him. “This is my personal property,” she snaps. “Walk away! We’re all the same. We’re human.”

Viewers who saw the video online immediately picked up on her body language. “She’s carrying that baby because she thinks that will save her,” one TikTok user commented. Another wrote, “Not her running up holding her baby.”

For many, her “I have a brother who is Black” defense felt all too familiar. One Instagram user explained, “Don’t believe the part about the brother. This is a tactic… they claim to have a father, brother, mother to make it seem like they have the right to say it — baby, ain’t nobody using that Hard R but a ra€ist!!!” Another comment on Instagram read, “A very punchable face.”

Confronting Racism: White Woman Uses Racial Slurs Against Black Family at Minnesota Playground, Stands By Her Wordshttps://t.co/p7n0C9BD7O pic.twitter.com/8Puyn56iYb — NewsToter (@NewsToter) August 15, 2025

The confrontation has drawn comparisons to a separate incident earlier this year. In May, Minnesota mother Shiloh Hendrix made national headlines for yelling racist insults at a Black child in another park. That case didn’t just spark outrage; it attracted a wave of support from extremists. Hendrix’s fundraiser, titled “Help Me Protect My Family,” pulled in $800,000 from white supremacists, anti-Semites, and others rallying behind her.

For Lenear, though, the focus isn’t on money or attention. It’s on accountability. His caption alongside the video was direct: “This is not acceptable. No one should ever be comfortable to say those things. On top of that, she’s with her kids, showing them that it’s OK [and] allowing them to do the same.”

As of August 13, 2025, authorities have not filed disorderly conduct or hate speech charges against the woman. Still, Lenear’s post has sparked a flurry of comments, with internet sleuths already digging for her identity. For many viewers, the outrage is about more than just one confrontation in one park. It’s about the unsettling reality that these moments keep happening, in broad daylight, with children watching.