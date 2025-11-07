‘I Don’t Want to Hear About Affordability’— Donald Trump’s Next Campaign Slogan?

Recently, Donald Trump urged his fellow Republicans to add a “new word” to their vocabulary. “They have this new word called ‘affordability’. And they don’t talk about it enough,” he said, despite the rising living costs, that has been making it difficult for many Americans. Now, he has made another “delusional” claim that might have just given Democrats their best material for the upcoming midterm election campaigns.

Experts and critics alike have been linking the Republicans’ election losses to the rising grocery and utility bills in the country. However, Trump seems to believe otherwise and asked people to stop talking about it. Just after a day of urging the GOP to use the word “affordability,” he seemed to have changed his statement. “I don’t want to hear about the affordability, because right now, we’re much less,” the POTUS said on Thursday.

He’s completely delusional, and not a single person around him will ever dare give him real information about the economy. https://t.co/gjAH8c8V6U — Mark Raymond (@markraymond) November 7, 2025

To back up his claim that prices of things have gone down since he took over, Donald Trump touted a Walmart Thanksgiving dinner package. While it does cost 25% less than last year’s bundle, it also contains fewer items. In addition, last year’s package included some items from national brands, which have been replaced with generics this year.

Yes, the inflation rate might have gone down since post-COVID highs; however, it is still surging. According to a poll, at least seven out of ten Americans stated that they are now paying more for groceries than they did just a year ago.

Critics have called out the Republican President for being “delusional” about the current economy of the United States. Many have also accused him of continuously ignoring what remains a major concern for millions of people.

“‘I don’t want to hear about affordability’ is coming to an ad near you, you can take it to the bank,” one user wrote, mocking his statement. Another fired back, “He’s completely delusional, and not a single person around him will ever dare give him real information about the economy.”

Trump: We’ve done so much, energy is way down. Look at energy. We’ll have $2 gas. That brings everything else down. Groceries are way down other than beef. They have this new word called affordability and they don’t talk about it enough. The Democrats make it up because we took… pic.twitter.com/ZkZCpSMV98 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2025

A third predicted, “I don’t want to hear about the affordability’ is a quote that, I’m guessing, may appear in a Democratic ad or 2 next year.” The X (formerly Twitter) user added, “Telling people life is much more affordable, when their daily experience is otherwise, is certainly a…choice (especially on the day Musk gets a $1 trillion deal).”

Another user felt the same: “Here’s the soundbite that will be in ads for lots of Democrats next year. Between saying crap like this and bragging about his marble bathroom and $300 million ballroom, while trying to cut off food stamps, I’m not sure the DNC could script it better if they tried.”

On Wednesday, Donald Trump claimed, “We’ve done so much, energy is way down. Look at energy. We’ll have $2 gas. That brings everything else down. Groceries are way down, other than beef.” He added, “The country’s doing very well, but as Republicans, you have to talk about it.”