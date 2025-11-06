Donald Trump Invents ‘New Word’ to Explain GOP’s Struggles — Affordability

Donald Trump has added a new word to his vocabulary. On Wednesday, the POTUS attempted to explain the Republican Party‘s election losses through a “new word,” which is actually used quite frequently by people all over the world. The GOP‘s failure to secure seats has been attributed to Donald Trump’s own unpopularity.

Many have also blamed rising inflation and the subsequently growing frustration among Americans for the election losses. However, the Republican leader insists that everything is going as planned, except for one issue. During a Fox News interview, Trump claimed that Republicans don’t talk about this issue enough.

“They have this new word called ‘affordability’. And they don’t talk about it enough,” he said. The POTUS also added, “We’ve done so much, energy is way down. Look at energy. We’ll have $2 gas. That brings everything else down. Groceries are way down, other than beef.”

Trump: We’ve done so much, energy is way down. Look at energy. We’ll have $2 gas. That brings everything else down. Groceries are way down other than beef. They have this new word called affordability and they don’t talk about it enough. The Democrats make it up because we took… pic.twitter.com/ZkZCpSMV98 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2025

He continued, “The Democrats make it up because we took over a mess. Think of energy. Energy was so expensive, and now I have it down to half what it was.” His claims come amid growing consumer frustration in the United States.

However, one thing that has garnered attention was Trump’s attempt to claim “affordability” as a new word. Oxford English Dictionary traces its first use back in 1910, with the word getting more popular in the 1950s-60s. This means that this “new word” is actually more than a century old.

Even in modern times, “affordability” is used frequently. In particular, since the inflation began after the COVID-19 pandemic, this word has returned to the spotlight. A key promise of Donald Trump‘s campaign was to “immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.”

However, the reality seems to be different. While the inflation rate has decreased from the post-pandemic highs, it is still surging. According to a new poll, seven out of ten consumers in America claim to be paying more for groceries than they did a year ago.

That’s just false. Trump never prioritized affordability or improving Americans lives, his policies, from tariffs to tax cuts for the wealthy, mainly served himself and his allies, while families paid the price. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) November 6, 2025

On Wednesday, the POTUS also claimed, “We’re gonna have $2 gasoline. I did that.” However, the average gas prices have not yet reached that point so far in his second term. Yes, it did go down a lot during his first term in office, but that was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to AAA, the current national average price of gasoline is over $3 a gallon, which is just about a dime cheaper than it was last year.

Donald Trump added more to his bold claims. “The country’s doing very well, but as Republicans, you have to talk about it,” said the POTUS. He added, “It’s no good if we do a great job and you don’t talk about it, and I don’t think they talk about it enough.”