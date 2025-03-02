Hypocrisy Much? Lara Trump Preaches Health While Sporting ‘Plastic Face’ on Fox News

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has been hugely criticized for lecturing the Americans on having good health on Live TV, while the irony remains in her being covered in plastic herself.

Lara Trump debuted on Fox News last week and was back on Saturday night for the second episode of ‘My View’, which commenced with the discussion of “Make American Healthy Again Movement”.

Mrs Trump while pointing and praising the controversial views of Robert F Kennedy stated that the Americans have a worse life expectancy than most other developed nations. She said – “Clearly, we have serious ground to make up,” and eventually blamed the Democrats.

She further stated that – “And yet, those on the left are more focused on fear-mongering and attacking RFK rather than working together.”

Lara aimed at bringing everyone together “on the same team,” but it clearly didn’t go as planned. The viewers, they aren’t ready to be lectured by someone who appears to have had a number of cosmetic procedures that go against having good health.

One viewer said – “So watching the Lara Trump show, she has a Mom talking about the MAHA movement/health issues. Meanwhile both Lara & Kristin, have faces full of plastic and injected lips. Kinda hypocritical to lecture us about health while you’re injecting plastics/toxins in your face.”

While another viewer said – “Asking Kennedy to investigate the health effects of Botox and lip fillers, boob jobs and belly tucks…tired of being lectured by wealthy skinny women who spend thousands on plastics and have personal trainers and chefs. Yes, I watched Lara Trump for 5 minutes. Ugh. Not inspired.”

She visited biohacker Gary Brecka at his compound, where he revealed that one secret of extending your life is having a hyperbaric chamber and a red light therapy room. Following that, she jumped into a freezing plunge pool for three minutes and then saw Gary’s bed, which has a screen to prevent Wi-Fi signals from getting in.

Eric Trump’s wife also told Gary that he would simply be horrified at how little she sleeps after he revealed it’s the best thing you can do to be healthier.

The debut of Lara Trump last week on Fox News featured several interviews with women that too from Trump’s administration and featured Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt too.

Some viewers were also solely focused on how drastically Lara Trump’s face has changed.

What has Lara Trump done to her face? Did she have plastic surgery? New cheek bones? She was pretty. — waltdogusa (@AliceGardenhire) February 20, 2025

“What in the horse face happened to Lara Trump?” one person asked on X, formally known as Twitter. Another chimed in: “What has Lara Trump done to her face? Did she have plastic surgery? New cheek bones? She was pretty.”