Hunter Biden, Transgender Coverage Blamed as Trump Cuts VOA Funding

Ever since Donald Trump returned to office, his administration has taken aggressive steps to reshape federal agencies by cutting funding to organizations it claims promote “radical propaganda.” The latest target? Voice of America (VOA), the US-funded international broadcaster.

On March 13, the White House announced it would stop funding VOA. They argued that American taxpayers should not be paying for a media organization that lacks impartiality and engages in biased reporting. The decision is a part of a larger effort to eliminate “unnecessary” federal agencies. It has led to the suspension of more than 1,300 employees and have effectively shut down VOA operations.

Why Is Trump Cutting VOA’s Funding?

The administration pointed to several incidents over the past years as justification for shutting down funding:

Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal (2020)- VOA’s coverage allegedly downplayed Russia’s possible role. Trump’s team claims it was an effort to “conceal the truth” about Biden’s son.

Hamas Labeling Controversy- VOA leadership allegedly instructed staff not to call Hamas a terrorist organization, unless quoting official statements.

Transgender Migrants Story (2019)- The administration criticized a VOA segment on transgender migrants seeking asylum in the US. It labeled it to be “politically motivated”.

Employees of VOA are placed on leave on Saturday, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to gut seven federal agencies, including VOA’s parent company. Chinese experts said it is a typical cold war mindset to spend money to promulgate so-called value of… pic.twitter.com/ll2ElHjuTr — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 16, 2025

Also, the White House claims some VOA reporters violated neutrality policies after they posted anti-Trump statements on social media. It raised concerns over bias in its reporting.

Agency Overhaul; Trump Orders Closure of Multiple Federal Agencies

The VOA funding cut comes as part of a larger plan by Trump’s administration to dismantle seven federal agencies deemed “unnecessary”. On March 14, the president signed an executive order that eliminated the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and other international broadcasting services.

🚫 Voice of America* silenced for first time in 83 years – director More than 1,300 employees have been placed on leave after Donald Trump signed an executive order defunding the agency’s parent company, VOA Director Michael Abramowitz said. * Media outlet designated as a… pic.twitter.com/uUxTgMz9E9 — Rahini (@rahini1207) March 16, 2025

By March 15, full-time VOA employees received emails from human resources which stated they had been placed on paid administrative leave.

Criticism and Fallout

The move has sparked outrage among journalists and press freedom advocates. They argue that shutting down VOA is a direct attack on independent reporting. Critics warn that could be a dangerous precedent for US-funded journalism and raises concerns about government control over the media.

Trump is tightening his grip on federal institutions and for this decision signals for more drastic changes ahead. The question stands. What will be next?