Hunter Biden Says He’s ‘100% In’ for Cage Fight With Trump’s Sons

Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, has publicly challenged the sons of current President Donald Trump to a potential cage match. In a video that went viral on social media this week, Biden says he would be “100% in” for a fight against Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump if it were to be arranged.

According to Reuters, Biden said that influencer and journalist Andrew Callaghan, creator of the “Channel 5 Carnival” tour, made the offer first. Callaghan contacted him about attending the event and suggested that the three take part in a cage fight.

Biden said in the video:

“I told him I’d do it. 100% in if he can pull it off. And if he can’t, I’m still coming.”

Son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden said he would be open to a ‘cage match’ with President Donald Trump’s sons. pic.twitter.com/oxoo7Cx3kx — Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2026

There is currently no evidence suggesting that the fight will take place. The White House and the Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comments on the matter, and neither of Trump’s sons has accepted the offer.

“Cage match? Nonsense. Fight him in the car park of a flat-roofed murder pub like a real man,” a social media user commented. “There’s not a Trump man enough to fight Hunter,” another wrote.

A third replied, “Hunter is so irrelevant he is forced to say stupid stuff to get his name mentioned.”

Additionally, an Ultimate Fighting Championship-style showcase is scheduled for June 14 as Washington prepares for a series of events to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary. It is reportedly also connected to Trump’s birthday celebrations. But professional wrestlers (instead of political family members such as Hunter or Eric) are likely to participate.

The potential Biden-Trump sons fight, on the flip side, would be a spectacle. None of the three is known to have any official combat sports training. Hunter Biden, 56, is much older than his potential rivals, even in theory. Eric Trump is 42 years old, while Donald Trump Jr. is 48. Will it be a tag-team situation, one-on-one fights, or something else?

A social media user joked about the fight and wrote:

At the Mar-a-Lago dojo, Eric and Don Jr are deep in training under Shaolin Trump, preparing for the most unserious political bloodline showdown imaginable. pic.twitter.com/AVH2C8ntrJ — 4Real (@LazBaya) April 10, 2026

Such professional cage fights usually call for contractual agreements, medical clearances, and monitoring by athletic commissions. None of those has been brought up either.

Biden implied that he might stop by during the last leg of Callaghan’s tour, which has been scheduled to take place in Albuquerque, Phoenix, and San Diego later this month. There is no certainty that Biden will take part in any physical combat, though.

In 2023, tech executives Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg had also hinted at a cage fight that never happened. However, the most famous instance of a real political battle in American history was the duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr in 1804. Hamilton died as a result, and Burr’s career was ruined.

As of now, the current cage match is still only a proposal.