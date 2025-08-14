Hunter Biden Lobs Vulgar Jab at Melania After $1 Billion Epstein Lawsuit Bombshell

Hunter Biden has flatly refused to apologize to First Lady Melania Trump after she threatened to sue him for $1 billion over remarks linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.

The defiant statement came in an appearance on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, where Biden was confronted on camera with a letter from Melania’s attorney, Alejandro Brito. . “F*** that. That’s not going to happen,” the former president’s son said in an interview, rejecting a legal demand to retract his comments.

Melania Trump threatened Hunter Biden with a billion dollar lawsuit, demanding we retract our last interview and Hunter issue a formal apology. His response: pic.twitter.com/d4KYqxPcxz — Channel 5 (@Channel5iveNews) August 14, 2025

The letter accused Biden of making “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory” statements that had caused the First Lady “overwhelming financial and reputational harm.” Brito demanded a public retraction and apology, setting a deadline for compliance. Six days past that deadline, Biden has done neither.

The controversy stems from Biden’s claim that Epstein, the convicted sex offender and financier, had introduced Melania to Donald Trump. “They knew each other well, they spent an enormous amount of time together,” Biden said of Trump and Epstein in the interview. “According to his biographer, Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania… that’s how the First Lady and the president met.”

Biden’s remarks echoed a now-retracted Daily Beast article that cited author Michael Wolff as the source of the allegation. The Daily Beast later issued a formal apology and deleted the report under legal pressure from Melania’s team, but Biden repeated the claim in the widely viewed Channel 5 episode.

Brito’s letter warned that the video had been “widely disseminated” and republished by media outlets, journalists, and political commentators, amplifying it to “tens of millions of people worldwide.” The attorney described the allegations as “extremely salacious” and insisted they were both false and damaging. He demanded that Biden “immediately issue a full and fair retraction” and an apology, warning of a $1 billion lawsuit if he failed to comply.

Rather than backing down, Biden doubled down. His blunt refusal came as the interview racked up more than 1.3 million views on YouTube. In the video, Biden wore a hat bearing a logo similar to the Iron Front symbol used by anti-fascist resistance movements in World War II Germany, later adopted by some modern Antifa groups.

Melania Trump has categorically denied any link to Epstein. She has said she first met Donald Trump in 1998 at a Fashion Week party hosted by modeling agent Paolo Zampolli. Her legal team has a history of aggressively pursuing defamation claims, previously securing retractions from political commentators and public figures who repeated similar allegations.

The First Lady’s lawyer also warned Biden not to “destroy, conceal, or alter” any relevant documents or evidence, signaling that litigation could move forward if his position remains unchanged. While Melania has not yet formally filed suit, the tone of the legal notice and the missed deadline suggest her team is prepared to escalate.

The episode has become another flashpoint in the ongoing political and personal animosity between the Bidens and the Trumps. With both sides entrenched, Melania’s camp standing by its billion-dollar threat, and Biden openly dismissing it, the dispute is poised to spill into court. If it does, it would pit the president’s son against the First Lady in a legal battle guaranteed to draw intense public and media scrutiny.