Hulk Hogan Trolled After Ripping Off Shirt at RNC, Internet Questions 'How Much They Paid Him?'

Hulk Hogan made sure his support for Donald Trump didn't go unnoticed in the Republican National Convention meeting in Milwaukee on July 18. The former wrestler a bizarre speech as he spoke highly of the former President. However, the crowd didn't stop cheering until Hogan made a theatrical statement by taking his blazer off and ripping the t-shirt as he endorsed the business mogul. While many welcomed Hogan's gesture for Trump, few others wondered how much 'he got paid' to do so.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

Revealing an orange Trump-Vance t-shirt underneath Hogan screamed, "Enough is enough. Let Trumpamania rule again. Let Trumpamania make America great again!" as reported by Politico. The spotlight of the night fell on Hogan when he condemned the recent rifle attack on Trump at the Butler rally. "I think about how Donald Trump and his family were compromised. When I look out there and I see Donald Trump, I think about how his business was compromised." Roaring louder on the mic Hogan said, "But what happened last week when they took a shot at my hero, and they tried to kill the next president of the United States, enough was enough!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POLITICO (@politico)

Taking up the stage congratulating the ex-POTUS on his formal nomination by the Republican Party Hogan said, "When I came here tonight, there was so much energy in this room, I felt maybe I was in Madison Square Garden getting ready to win another world title… but what I found out was I was in a room full of real Americans, brother. And at the end of the day, with our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we’re gonna bring America back together, one real American at a time, brother," according to Entertainment Weekly. One Internet user questioned, "I wonder how much they paid Hulk Hogan to rip off his shirt awkwardly." Another one said. "Hulk Hogan literally admitted he is a paid entertainer."

Trump blowing Hulk Hogan a kiss is one of the greatest 10 seconds ever pic.twitter.com/FandUXf56C — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) July 19, 2024

Comparing Trump to his running mate J.D. Vance to himself and his old pal Mancho Man Randy Savage Hogan said, "You know somethin’, I’ve seen some great tag-teams in my time: Hulk Hogan and oooh yeah, the Macho Man Randy Savage. But you know somethin’? I see the greatest tag team of my life standing upon us, getting ready to straighten this country out for all the real Americans." Giving the Republican frontrunner a stage name Hogan continued, "Even though you guys are real Americans, you better get ready because when Donald Dick J. Trump becomes the president of the United States, all the real Americans are gonna be nicknamed Trumpites."

Honestly, this one of the greatest moments in American pop culture history. — John 🇺🇸🕊️⛑️ (@oneTruthsayer) July 19, 2024

Throwing shade on the Democrats, Hogan cheered calling Trump supporters Trumpites, which is infamously used by the Democrats supporters. "Because all the Trumpites are gonna be runnin’ wild for four years. So with the power of Donald J. Trump and all the Trumpites runnin’ wild, America is gonna get back on track, as Donald J. Trump said: America is gonna be great again," he said. The former entertainer called the 45th President the "toughest of them all." "They’ve thrown everything at Donald Trump — all the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases — and he’s still standing and kicking their butts. You know, we never had it better than the Trump years," the wrestler said before concluding, "God bless you, and thank you."