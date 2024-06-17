Netizens Cheer Congresswoman Who Says Milwaukee’s Crime Rate Will ‘Go Up’ Upon Trump’s Arrival

The virtual applause was loud and swift when Rep. Gwen Moore delivered a zinger about Milwaukee’s anticipated crime spike overlapping with former President Donald Trump’s visit. Moore, who represents the district that includes Milwaukee, exclaimed, "I don’t know many people in Milwaukee who have 34 felony counts against them. So our crime rate sure is going to go up when he joins us in Milwaukee in July." Her comments, made during an interview, quickly sparked a firestorm of reactions online.

Netizens rallied behind Moore’s witty commentary, cheering her boldness. One user wrote, “That’s my congresswoman! We love you @RepGwenMoore” Another user chimed in, “So thrilled she said this! I was thinking the same earlier... Milwaukee has a HUGE criminal coming to their city.” Another user slammed, “Trump hates Milwaukee because it has a black mayor. Full stop.” In agreement, someone else wrote, “That's the way it's done. Straight up truth and facts.”

As per ABC News, this online frenzy followed a report by Punchbowl News that Trump had labeled Milwaukee, the host of the upcoming Republican National Convention, a ‘horrible city’ during a meeting with Congressional Republicans. Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, later clarified that “It’s a total lie. President Trump was explicitly referring to the problems in Milwaukee, specifically violent crime and voter fraud.”

However, the damage was done, and Democrats were quick to capitalize on the gaffe. Moore even sarcastically wrote on X, “Once he’s settled in with his parole officer, I am certain he will discover that Milwaukee is a wonderful, vibrant, and welcoming city full of diverse neighborhoods and a thriving business community."

As per The Hill, the Democrats also chimed in and expressed their feelings about the GOP frontrunner. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted, "Add it to the list of things Donald Trump is wrong about." Similarly, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley wrote, “Milwaukee is a terrific city. Pass it on.” In agreement, Cavalier Johnson remarked, “All of us lived through his presidency, so right back at ya, buddy.” Moore also called out Republicans for 'making excuses for [Trump] rather than recognizing that he is the one that is horrible, not our great city.'

Moreover, Democratic Party communications director Joe Oslund bashed Wisconsin's GOP representatives for their inconsistent narratives, affirming, “We have five Republicans from Wisconsin in Congress, and all five seem to be telling a different story about what Trump said. Instead of sticking up for Milwaukee and our state, Bryan Steil, Derrick Van Orden, Glenn Grothman, and Tom Tiffany embarrassed themselves with excuses and outright lies. We know what Donald Trump thinks and we know what Donald Trump said: Milwaukee is a ‘horrible city,’ and no amount of lame Republican spin will change that.”

Wisconsin Democratic Party Vice Chair Felesia Martin also chimed in and wrote, “Donald Trump attacking the great city of Milwaukee as a ‘horrible city’ exactly one month before he shuffles out on stage at Fiserv reflects the backward, twisted man Donald Trump has always been."