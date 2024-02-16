Hugh Hewitt Demands Joe Biden's Immediate Resignation, Calls President 'Erratic and Impaired'

Conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt triggered controversy with his latest statements, as he asked, President Joe Biden to step down from his position. Hewitt cited his speculations over the President's "erratic" conduct in the recent past. In an opinion piece on FoxNews.com, he voiced his doubts about Biden's capability as the incumbent President of the United States of America and went on to call him "erratic and infirm."

Hewitt did not mince words in his assessment of Biden's condition, asserting that the President's infirmity extends beyond physical limitations to include impaired cognitive function. According to Hewitt, Biden's struggles with recalling basic facts and his reported angry outbursts raise alarming questions about his capacity to make sound judgments on critical matters.

The catalyst for Hewitt's call for resignation came after a report from special counsel Robert Hur that mentioned President Biden, was unable to remember some of the most significant events of his political career and personal life.

"President Joe Biden should resign," he wrote. "We have known for some time that the president is infirm, but infirmity goes to physical capacity. He moves stiffly. He tires. Public events are rare and always fraught. The president is now also revealed as impaired. He cannot remember basic facts. He cannot deliver even the simplest line. Reports of his angry temper and his profanity are consistent, if not with dementia, then certainly with an ability to weigh and judge important matters with a calm and coherent mind," he wrote further in the opinion piece.

Biden's reported use of expletives in private conversations about former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further fueled concerns about his mental acuity and temperament. Despite ongoing scrutiny, President Biden has denied any claims of him being a dementia patient and concerns surrounding his growing age. However, Hewitt remains unconvinced with his performance points the key issues at the southern border, inflation, and threats from Iran. Drawing a contrast with Senator Chuck Grassley, whom Hewitt believes can continue serving despite his age, Hewitt emphasizes the unique demands placed on the presidency and asserts that Biden no longer meets those requirements.

Concluding with his views Hewitt wrote, "We have such a bad government now, with a crisis on the southern border, a failed splurge of trillions on Bidenomics which unleashed inflation that torments everyone who buys gas and groceries, and of course Americans under attack across the Middle East by Iran’s fanatics, fanatics who do not fear Biden. Israel has now begun to glimpse what an erratic and infirm president means and it’s a warning to us as well. Please, whomever the president listens to, speak candidly to him. It is time for him to go, before another crisis arrives, one which he is simply not capable of handling."