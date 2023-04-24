Hugh Hefner’s Iconic Ring With A 'Hidden Compartment' Auctioned For A Whopping $22 Grand

The original Playboy Hugh Hefner's iconic ring has been auctioned off for $22 Grand after initially being capped at a measly $600, this was before the compartment's existence was known.

Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

According to reports from The Sun Hugh Hefner, the late founder of Playboy donned an 18-carat cygnet gold ring with a delicate leaf pattern guarding its sides giving it a rather sophisticated and diplomatic appearance, a stunning black jewel also sat right at the heart of the ring, completing its form. It was an absolute icon for the former Playboy and was going to be sold for far less before the secret compartment that had a pill of Viagra in it surfaced.

Hugh Hefner Auction Yields Big Surprise -- His Viagra Ring https://t.co/duBwpbBg8Q pic.twitter.com/1xdO7piKqI — Secret Hookers (@SecretHookers) November 30, 2018

Martin Nolan, founder of Juliens Auctions has seen many tchotchkes unique and with high value. A true connoisseur in his field, he failed to observe the tiny hinge at the side of the ring reportedly, before the day of the auction, there was an inquiry about the condition of the ring and so Nolan once again carefully and skillfully conducted a complete check-up on its condition.

He recalls that "We saw a hinge on the ring, so we clicked the little button. Inside was a 'Blue Viagara pill". After releasing the information online, its value skyrocketed to what it was recently sold for after Hefner's death back in 2017.

Explore our upcoming Hollywood auction, in partnership with TCM! https://t.co/o2xdf67swR — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) April 18, 2023

Nolan is a genius and an incredibly talented collector who auctions everything from infamous movie props from films such as Indiana Jones, Predator, Iron Man, Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy and so many more! Even costumes from films, Oscar awards, musical instruments, and even artwork are all auctioned off like clockwork.

Get ready to disco! 🕺🏻✨ Martin Nolan, Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions, spills the beans on the iconic screen-matched suit worn by John Travolta in 'Saturday Night Fever'. #JulienAuctions #SaturdayNightFever#JohnTravolta #DiscoFever #IconicFashion #TCM pic.twitter.com/2kQItOgGrg — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) April 4, 2023

Nolan isn't planning on stopping himself from collecting items that hold priceless value and intense memories and in the savviest way possible he is making a return to sell one of the most handsome men and sensational dancer and infamous heart-throb John Travolta's legendary 3-piece white suit made up of polyester [not custom-made] which will certainly send other collectors in a frenzy to own this fashion statement piece. The suit is believed to fetch beyond $500K even though it's listed between $100-$200K.

"These are items nobody really needs," he says emphasizing the relevance of these timeless items and going on to add that "they trigger a memory that represents a time in our lives".

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The upcoming "Hollywood auction" in partnership with TCM according to Nolan's announcement regarding it is set to sell a variety of collections besides the suit itself. Iron Man's helmet, Harry Potter, and Die Hard collectibles are a few among the many vintage items that are set to be sold soon. People have already registered five days prior to the auction which is amazing, says Nolan, insinuating that the demand is real and it exists.