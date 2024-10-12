Howard Stern's 1993 Blackface Video has Resurfaced Ahead of Kamala Harris Interview

A controversial blackface sketch featuring Howard Stern recently resurfaced just as the shock jock was preparing for a high-profile interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. The video, dating back to a 1993 New Year’s Eve special, shows Stern in blackface makeup with exaggerated features, repeatedly using racial slurs in a skit intended to parody actor Ted Danson’s infamous blackface performance at a roast for Whoopi Goldberg. In the clip, Stern used the N-word multiple times, igniting outrage when the video went viral on social media. Stern has since addressed the controversy, expressing regret for the sketch, which he now realizes was offensive.

Remember when Howard Stern wore blackface and used the “N” word repeatedly? it’s the same guy to whom Kamala is going to give an interview today. pic.twitter.com/6Fpan1b43R — MAGA (@wwwMAGA_) October 8, 2024

As per the New York Post, in a 2020 episode of his SiriusXM show, Stern admitted, “The s–t I did was f–ing crazy, I’ll be the first to admit. I won’t go back and watch those old shows; it’s like, who is that guy? But that was my shtick, that’s what I did and I own it. I don’t think I got embraced by Nazi groups and hate groups. They seemed to think I was against them too. Everybody had a bone to pick with me.” Stern owned his past actions, but the resurfacing of the video has led to renewed outrage, with some calling for accountability.

Of course Kamala would go on Howard Stern’s show. Remember this is the guy who was in blackface dropping the N word! pic.twitter.com/xT5coZ8fCN — cr0ssed (@cr0ssed) October 6, 2024

Stern further shared, “The big headline is this, and this is my fear in all of this. I was able to change my approach, able to change my life and change how I communicated. If I had to do it all over again, would I lampoon Ted Danson, a White guy in blackface?... Yeah, I was lampooning him and saying, I’m going to shine a light on this. But would I go about it the same way now? Probably not. Not probably, I wouldn’t.” Despite the backlash, Harris joined Stern on his SiriusXM show recently as part of a larger media blitz ahead of the 2024 election. During the interview, Stern aligned himself with Harris in her ongoing criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

As per USA Today, Harris, who has repeatedly accused Trump of aspiring to authoritarianism, doubled down on her belief that Trump harbors a "desire to be a dictator." She argued, "I believe that Donald Trump has this desire to be a dictator. He admires strong men and he gets played by them because he thinks that they're his friends and they are manipulating him full-time and manipulating him by flattery and with favor. I grew up in the neighborhood. Some would say you're getting punked if you stand in favor of somebody who's an adversary over your friends on principles that we all agree on…"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Stern, known for his sharp commentary, supported Harris’ views on the former President. As the conversation shifted to foreign policy, Harris pointed to Trump’s handling of relationships with U.S. adversaries, particularly his secretive dealings with Putin. Trump responded to the interview on Truth Social, accusing Stern of asking “softball questions” and dismissing the criticism as politically motivated. His campaign spokesperson also took a jab at Harris, claiming that her stance on Russia would embolden Putin.