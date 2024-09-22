Laura Loomer and Infamous Neo-Nazi Once Toasted to the ‘Hostile Takeover of the Republican Party’

Back in 2022, conservative activist Laura Loomer and neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes celebrated what seemed to be a 'hostile takeover of the Republican Party.' As reported by Mediate, in the 11th congressional district of Florida, Loomer sought the Republican nomination for office two years ago; she was defeated in that campaign by incumbent Republican Daniel Webster. However, it was the same day that Loomer and Fuentes celebrated their common goal of molding the Republican Party to their liking.

As per the outlet, to celebrate 'the hostile takeover' of the GOP in August 2022, Loomer poured Pepsi Nitro and proclaimed it the 'official drink of America First.' Fuentes agreed with her as they clinked their glasses together. Whether Loomer and Fuentes intended their statements seriously or in fun is unknown.

For those who may not know, Loomer's current association with former president Donald Trump has garnered significant attention. This is due, in part, to the fact that Trump invited her to the 9/11 commemoration ceremonies despite her history of promoting 9/11 conspiracy theories. On the other hand, Fuentes has also denied the Holocaust, supported domestic violence, and voiced his desire for conservatives to resist 'Jewish Power,' as per the same report by Mediaite. But in July, Fuentes made it quite obvious that he is not supporting Trump. As reported by Newsweek, he said, "I'm not a Republican and I don't care that much and I'm not going to turn out."

Circling back to the infamous clip, a popular account called Republicans Against Trump posted the video on X on September 13 with the caption, "Here’s Trump ally Laura Loomer with neo-N*zi Nick Fuentes toasting to “The hostile takeover of the Republican Party.” As such, internet critics had various reactions to the resurfaced video, especially in light of the political upheaval in the country over the past few weeks.

One user commented, "So a Jew and a Neo Nazi are toasting and celebrating together. Man, I need some sleep!" Someone else remarked, "Trumps number 1 and number 2 these days. Loomer a racist crazy and Fleunties a nazi celebrating the end of republican party. Both joking about taking over and as both now close to Trump." Many critics even said that the two of them are going to be the reason Trump loses the election.

Meanwhile, Loomer was seen accompanying Trump on campaign stops on many occasions. At the presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, she was there with him and was also part of Trump's entourage backstage. After posting a video last year claiming '9/11 was an Inside Job!,' she was still part of Trump's entourage in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and New York City on September 11.

Then, last week, as per the Media Matters, Loomer claimed, "Donald Trump likes me. Donald Trump trusts me. Okay? Obviously, he trusts me if I'm on his plane." Besides, during Loomer's time as the Republican contender to represent Mar-a-Lago's district in the House of Representatives, Trump was known to be affiliated with her, complimenting her, boosting her social media postings, and even screaming out her failed 2020 congressional campaign. The Trump administration, however, did maintain distance. Multiple sources familiar with the matter informed The New York Times last year that they were concerned about 'backlash' after Trump hired Loomer for his campaign.