Howard Stern Confesses He ‘Hates’ Donald Trump Supporters: “I Have No Respect for You”

Howard Stern has surprisingly found himself in the middle of the national political scene. Despite having interviewed Donald Trump multiple times in the past, the two have since become vocal critics of each other, exchanging jabs on TV and social media. Recently, on his SiriusXM show, Stern clarified that while he doesn’t personally hate Trump, he hates the people who support him. The remark came as Stern discussed Trump's recent Truth Social post where he had declared, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," following her endorsement of his political rival, Kamala Harris.

As reported by OK! magazine, Stern said, "This whole idea of, you like me, you are good, and if you don't, you are bad…I've been the victim of this. I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who voted for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you." The radio host said he was ready for the backlash from Trump supporters and made it clear he couldn't care less if his words cost him half his audience. Stern then turned his attention to celebrities, criticizing those who remained silent instead of speaking out against the GOP nominee.

Stern said, "You can't be a p---y your whole f---ing life." On the show, a guest caller drew a controversial comparison, likening Trump's rhetoric on immigrants to Hitler’s language about Jews during the Holocaust. Reacting to this, Stern said, "I couldn't agree with you more. It is the same playbook. We have seen it before in history. Hitler was perceived as a clown in Germany…He was one of these buffoonish characters. Somehow he won an election. And that was the end of Germany. He dragged them through hell and back." He added, "This does feel like a replay of pre-World War II." Stern further opined, "I am one of those people who believe that if the election goes the wrong way, it's the end of the United States."

Last year, Trump labeled Stern as 'disloyal' and a 'broken weirdo' in a late-night Truth Social post. The former President penned, "The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience. Until just recently, I hadn’t heard his name mentioned in years. I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any longer."

He added, "I don’t know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn’t be much. His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING...Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!" In response, Stern said, “I hear a lot that I’m not good anymore because I’m woke. By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke. I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me, the opposite of woke is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as [much as] you fucking want,” as reported by Mediaite.