How Trump’s SAVE America Act Could Affect Millions of Women and Transgender Americans

The SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) America Act proposed by President Donald Trump could reportedly endanger the right of women and those in minority communities to vote. The bill is currently being reviewed by the Senate and was recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on April 10, 2026.

According to reports by the White House website, it is a “common-sense bipartisan bill” intended for American voters. It requires voters to provide a series of documents, such as proof of citizenship and a valid photo identification.

Some of the acceptable documents include a birth certificate, passport, citizenship papers, and naturalization papers. However, there’s a catch: if a person has legally changed their name, they must provide documentation reflecting that name.

The SAVE America Act brings common sense to our electoral system. The vast majority of Americans agree you should show an ID when you vote. It shouldn’t even be a debate. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) April 14, 2026

This is another hurdle by itself, considering the additional financial cost, time, and effort it takes in documentation processes, especially when it comes to citizenship. Another restriction is that there would be no mail-in ballots.

Unless a person has an illness, disability, is an American citizen who is traveling, or is deployed with the U.S. Military, voters would be required to appear in person. According to reports by the Legal Defense Fund, millions in America could lose their right to vote due to a lack of documentation.

About 70 million people who’ve been married and have legally changed their last name from the one on their birth certificate would have to re-register and provide updated documentation. This applies to both individuals who are legally married, regardless of gender.

The GOP has given up on trying to win over the electorate by delivering results, so instead they’re trying to change the electorate with their SAVE Act. It would purge millions of American citizens from the voter rolls. It would make it harder for married women to vote. It would… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 14, 2026

According to reports by Human Rights Watch, it would significantly affect women. The publication notes that an estimated 69 million women have names that do not match those on their birth certificates.

Similarly, according to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, about 85% women change their last names after marriage. While these statistics could be either higher or lower, given the years that have passed by, these women are still at risk of losing their right to vote.

Even members of the trans community would be greatly affected since some State and federal policies restrict them from updating their gender. Others even go as far as to add additional restrictions, such as additional information and forms to fill out. Then there’s the financial barrier that they’ll have to face.

The SAVE Act has nothing to do with voter security, and everything to do with voter suppression. — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) April 14, 2026

It would also affect the reported 146 million citizens who do not have a passport. As mentioned earlier, minority communities such as Black Americans would also be impacted by this bill.

According to reports by the website, those individuals belonging to the said minority who are under 30 and don’t match the required criteria will also lose their right to vote.

Senior citizens and those with disabilities are also in danger of voting, considering their unique set of circumstances. With the elderly, it would make it difficult for them to travel and re-register due to the strenuous process.

Trump lies that Democrats win elections by “cheating” and boasts that his “SAVE America Act” will guarantee that Democrats do not win another election. His voter suppression bill would disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans.

pic.twitter.com/6Br9NV6NuR — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 30, 2026

So why is Trump pushing for a bill that could result in millions losing their right and chance to vote? According to the reports on the White House website, the bill is designed to promote “American-only” voting. It also aims to remove non-citizens from the voter rolls of elections.

Letters from the Legal Defense Fund and civil rights organizations have reportedly been sent to the Senate, strongly opposing the Bill. Whether or not the Senate listens to the opposition and rejects the bill or passes it remains to be seen.