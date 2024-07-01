How Tiffany Trump is Different from the Rest of the Trump Clan: Reveals Resurfaced Reports

Tiffany is undeniably a Trump. However, she was raised in a different environment, away from her notorious father Donald Trump's shadow, in California by her mother Marla Maples. The now 30-year-old is a law school graduate who is reportedly a lot different from her half-siblings in two major ways, as revealed by her former college advisor to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

In the reports that resurfaced by Nicki Swift, Hocine Fetni, her college advisor, said that Tiffany has two things that set her apart from her other family members: her schooling and what her focus reportedly was back in the days.

Apparently, she first attended her father's alma mater University of Pennsylvania for her undergraduate degree in Arts- sociology with a concentration on she attended her father's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology with a concentration in law and society.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

But, instead of following in her half-siblings and father's footsteps of going to a business school, Tiffany chose Georgetown University Law Center and graduated from there in May 2020. As told by Fetni, her advisor and also her sociology professor, she was more inclined toward human rights, mainly writing about the mistreatment of minority groups within the United States judicial system.

"[Tiffany] found that … if you are a minority or are really economically disadvantaged, then you're really going to have less of a chance of really having your rights respected just as a human being and as a U.S. citizen," said Fetni. "Tiffany is her own person. Every one of us is our own person and we cannot connect our thoughts to a parent or sibling."

Happy Father’s Day, Dad! I’m so grateful for your boundless love🥰, hilarious sense of humor, and for always believing in me! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LJ7zbA1vt6 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) June 20, 2021

The professor continued, "We love our parents and we care about them, but when it comes to how we approach things, we think differently. Some people, though, do follow in their parents' footsteps even ideologically, but I did not see that from Tiffany," referring to her education which focused on ambitions that were different from her former president father.

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Although the now-78-year-old was rarely a parent who witnessed his daughter's milestones, he did, in fact, congratulate her after she finished her graduation on X, formerly Twitter. He wrote, "Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Catherine McGann

Meanwhile, Maples weighed in on Trump's contribution to her only daughter Tiffany's upbringing. The former model told PEOPLE, "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me. Her father wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There's no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples)

However, Tiffany was rather grateful for how her mother raised her, "She moved us out of New York to get out of the spotlight and let me grow up and find my own identity versus being in the shadow of a name or growing up very young with all that pressure. So, she wanted me to have a chance to have a normal childhood. As normal as possible. I think that she did well in that."