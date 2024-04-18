How the Kardashians Including Kris Jenner Were Connected to O.J.Simpson

The Kardashians had the longest infamous association with late NFL player O.J. Simpson. After meeting in college, the renowned late lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr. and the former athlete became great friends. The convicted athlete passed away on April 10 at the age of 76. One of O.J.'s "best friends" through the Kardashian marriage was Kris Jenner, the eventual ex-wife of Robert Sr. Jenner went on to become close friends with Simpson's then-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. At the height of their 'healthy' connection, the Kardashian kids even called them "Auntie" and "Uncle". “O.J. and Nicole were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life,” Jenner told People.

“I went to bed one night and I woke up the next morning and my entire universe had changed,” she said. “They were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life. They were my family. O.J. was like my big brother. So I not only mourned the loss of Nicole, but I mourned the loss of O.J. and that relationship.” The Kardashian-Simpson clan supported one another during good times and bad, went on vacations with their kids, and commemorated several birthdays for almost twenty years. “I have these vivid memories of an amazing friendship and a life that we all had together,” said Jenner, adding that it was Nicole who inspired her love for interior design. “She was funny, she was beautiful loyal, and passionate, and the best mom I had ever met.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ted Soqui

People reports, that Jenner sided with her friend Nicole, who was murdered and Simpson was charged with killing her. Robert Sr., Jenner's spouse, later represented Simpson in his double murder trial. "Right before the trial started, Robert sat down and wrote us a handwritten letter and just said, 'Look, I know you don't agree with what is going down here, but this is what I have to do for my friend,'" Jenner said while appearing on a 2009 episode of Dr. Phil. "He believed in what he was doing and he was asking us for his support."The Kardashian-Jenner family appeared to be divided over the murder trial; Jenner even sat on Nicole's side of the courtroom as her husband represented the defense. Despite being convicted guilty of the deaths, O.J. was cleared of all charges.

After Robert Sr.'s passing and the trial, the Kardashian family's association with O.J. ended, but their names continued to appear together in the media. In the past, Jenner refuted reports that she had an affair with O.J. some speculations claimed the late ex-footballer was Khloé Kardashian's real father. “They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” Jenner said on a November 2019 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

O.J. Simpson denies conspiracy theory that he’s Khloe Kardashian’s biological father:



“I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.” pic.twitter.com/TXsDQTQAs6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 20, 2022

“That f---ing piece of s---. It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath and (that too) on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting.” “After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing,” Jenner said while tearing up. “It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take.” In June 2019 Simpson rested the rumors once and for all with a video message on X, he denied having an affair with Jenner and being the father of Khloé.