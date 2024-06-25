How Taylor Swift's Mom Reacted to 'thanK you aIMee' Lyric at Eras Tour Show: 'Saintly Woman'

Taylor Swift's recent confession invited an adorable reaction from her mom, Andrea Swift. The Grammy-winning artist performed for the second time in London at Wembley Stadium where she sang The Tortured Poets Department track, thanK you aIMee, live for the first time. The medley performance on June 22, 2024, by the 34-year-old was followed by a verse that mentioned her mum. The singer sang, "Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman, but she used to say she wished that you were dead." The 'saintly woman' excitedly waved from her tent as the audience cheered for Andrea.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mazur AMA 2010

The moment was captured by the fans and has been going viral on the internet ever since. Another video of Andrea that has been doing the rounds on the internet shows the proud mom walking down the barricaded way toward her daughter's music concert as fans cheered with love. Several handed her their friendship bracelets as the mum walked looking overwhelmed with the love as she seemingly thanked god.

Marking the 100th show of her record-breaking tour, the Cruel Summer hitmaker broke the sad news to Swifties worldwide very recently. "You know, this is actually the 100th show of the tour. That blows my mind. That doesn’t feel like a real statistic to me because this has been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life...these moments with you," Swift told her Liverpool fans during a show.

📹| Andrea got very emotional when she saw all the adoring fans as she entered the stadium🥲 pic.twitter.com/H2LOIxkaJg — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

She added, "The celebration of the 100th show for me means...this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December." The songstress continued, "Like, that’s it, and that feels like so far away from now, but then again it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour. I think that this tour has really become my entire life." Swift emphasized, "It’s taken over everything," as reported by CNN.

I cannot imagine how proud she is . As a mother, there’s nothing better than seeing your child happy . Taylor’s success is amazing and her mom is soaking that in. I love it . — Lisa (@Kammerer91Lisa) June 23, 2024

Explaining the end of the Eras Tour, Swift told her fans, "Like, I think I once had hobbies but I don’t know what they were anymore. ‘Cause all I do when I’m not on stage is, like, sit at home and try to think of clever, like, acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear. Just – so like, when I’m not on the stage, I’m dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys." As reported by CNN Swift's Eras Tour has given a great boost to tourism. United Airlines revealed earlier that the flight demands for Zurich and Milan increased by 45% as compared to last year, all thanks to Swifties.