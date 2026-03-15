How Taylor Swift Turned Friendship Bracelet Trading Into a Global Eras Tour Fan Trend

Pop icon Taylor Swift needs no introduction to pop culture fans. The billionaire singer has built a cult following through years of dedication and hard work.

From writing captivating lyrics for her iconic tracks to collaborating with top global artists, the Style singer ensures her Swifties (die-hard and long-term followers) are never left disappointed.

If there is one symbol closely associated with Taylor Swift’s hugely popular Eras Tour, it is friendship bracelets. At these concerts, Swift acts like a “jack of all trades.”

The Grammy winner grooves like a diva on stage during her Eras Tour concerts, singing her popular tracks and keeping Swifties engaged for hours. The tour is named after Taylor Swift’s different “eras” through her musical journey.

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Swifties trade colorful bracelets made with charms and beads, giving them to friends as signs of friendship and shared memories. According to The Guardian, the trend began when Taylor Swift released her 2022 album, Midnights.

The lyrics of a track titled You’re On Your Own, Kid go by “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” Swift sang in her nostalgic anthem.

Swifties seem to have taken those words seriously, as people now frequently share tutorials online showing how to make the bracelets. On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, videos of young girls making bracelets have gathered millions of views.

Some of these colorful bands are also sold on eBay and Amazon for people who want to wear them without having to make them. Data from eBay showed a 15,200% increase in sales of friendship bracelets.

At Eras Tour concerts, Swifties typically make bead bracelets with colorful patterns and words spelled out using letter beads, then trade them with others in the packed crowd.

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Some bracelets feature lyrics, album names or references to Taylor Swift, including her three cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. Benjamin joined the clan in 2019 and appeared in one of Swift’s music videos.

Gabby Deimeke, a die-hard Swiftie, said that she has been a fan since her debut self-titled album, which was released in 2006.

She attended the Arlington, Texas, Eras Tour concert in April 2023 and told the media how she watched videos to make the friendship bracelets a few weeks before the big day so that she and her friends could wear them.

She reportedly made 50 bracelets. “I wanted to make extras because I wanted to just give them away for people that didn’t have any bracelets,” she said.

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Gabby Deimeke said the trading method works as a great way to start a conversation during these concerts and connect with other Swifties with similar interests.

“It’s also a great way to start a conversation so you can meet other fans and talk about where you’re from or which song you’re most excited to hear,” she said. “I just thought it was such a fun experience.”

The bracelets have also reached celebrities like Selena Gomez, one of Taylor Swift’s best friends, who wore a stack of colorful bracelets after attending The Eras Tour in LA and posted on her Instagram.

According to IndyStar, a dedicated Swiftie made a 140-foot inflatable friendship bracelet, made to look like the beaded bracelets fans wore and traded at one of the Eras Tour shows in Indianapolis.

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The iconic bracelet was brought from New Orleans and set up as a huge display outside Lucas Oil Stadium before Swift’s three shows in Indianapolis.