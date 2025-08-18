‘How Sad He Has to Hire People’ – Pamela Anderson Once Revealed Trump Paid Her $500 to Attend His Birthday Party

Donald Trump’s fortune has bought him nearly everything under the sun, but one of the quirkiest things he once paid for didn’t even make a dent in his wealth. According to Pamela Anderson, the president once hired her during her Playboy modeling days for what turned out to be his own birthday celebration.

“Well, when you’re a playmate … they give you $500 a day to pretty much go anywhere,” Anderson explained during a 2025 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “So I was hired I think at that time for a birthday party, as far as I remember.” She later realized that the party was Trump’s.

Kimmel, who often takes aim at the Trump family, couldn’t resist tossing in a jab: “How sad that he has to hire people to come to his birthday party.”

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Being Hired as Playmate for Donald Trump’s Birthday Party Full details here: https://t.co/ephfQY6d89 pic.twitter.com/yQBGPS3gSg — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 1, 2025

This wasn’t the first time Anderson mentioned the odd gig. Back in 2018, she told The Hollywood Reporter that the event wasn’t all that memorable: “He was with a wife — I don’t know which one — but he was nothing special.”

Even so, Anderson admitted that Trump had treated her more respectfully than other men she encountered at such events. “There’s a lot of men that I run across, you kind of have that feeling, maybe a little bit when you’re taking a picture with them, that maybe some of them are more lecherous than others. But you get out of that situation pretty quick. You’re just there for a picture,” she explained to Channel 4 News, adding that Trump didn’t give her those unsettling vibes.

That didn’t make her a supporter, though. Anderson has been outspoken about her disapproval of Trump’s remarks toward women and his behavior as president, which she felt set a damaging example for young Americans. She revealed she cast her vote for Jill Stein in the 2016 election instead.

Pamela Anderson Asking President Trump To Pardon Julian Assange@pamfoundation: “This is I think the defining moment, this is his time to shine.” pic.twitter.com/XmBOPO8W9i — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 19, 2021

Still, Anderson has occasionally attempted to bridge the gap with Trump over political issues. She once wrote a poetic open letter to him, with a surprisingly sultry edge, urging both Trump and Britain’s prime minister at the time to favor peace and diplomacy. Later, she publicly appealed to Trump to pardon her friend Julian Assange, though that request was unsuccessful.

While Anderson may not have fond memories of Trump as a politician, her stories suggest she was willing to engage with him when it came to causes close to her heart.