How King Charles and Prince William Could Initiate Royal Shake-Up and Surprise Harry in Next 3 Years

King Charles III and Prince William may decide to make a big move and reconcile with Prince Harry at some point in the future. The Duke of Sussex will set foot in the UK again in great probability after a few rather cold visits lately, as Birmingham was announced as the next host for Invictus Games 2027. Harry has always marked his presence in each of the events as he launched the games in 2014. As such, there has been a lot of buzz regarding a potential reunion among them, with Former Royal butler Grant Harrold saying, "To come back to his home to see the Games here will therefore mean a lot to him. Members of the family will also definitely support him with this."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

As per the Daily Record, Harrold added, "As it is in the UK, it will be nice to think his father and brother will attend, and it is certainly possible that they will... I think Harry will be looking to increase his time in the UK. I heard he may be looking for a house too, which doesn't surprise me... He'll also know what's been going on with his father, his sister-in-law and also his friends. Part of him is probably saying because of these, he will need to keep his contacts in the UK."

Harry announced the great news through a statement that read, "Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the armed forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start. Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators," as reported by the Mirror.

Prince Harry is publicly speaking for the first time about what led to his rift with the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/tmkhtcPGbW — E! News (@enews) July 24, 2024

The Duke added, "We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all — something your city knows well."

Prince Harry had a sweet reunion with family at St Paul’s Cathedral.



He gave Princess Diana’s sister and brother the biggest hug and walked out to cheers from the British public.#PrinceHarry



🎥 HelloCanada pic.twitter.com/JYJmrzw8Mp — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 9, 2024

Additionally, netizens wondered if Meghan Markle would attend the event alongside her husband. Markle was last seen in the UK while attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. She didn't make a trip with Harry when Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Harry's relationship with his father and elder brother went downhill after the release of his memoir Spare. The book revealed the dynamics within the royal family and the alleged racist remarks that his wife faced after the two got married. The couple stepped down from their royal duties and eventually moved to the US. Previously, they also sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey which caused an uproar.

A tell-all Netflix docu-series about their life in America and what they faced in the UK at the hands of the British tabloids that hurled misinformation about Markle, strained their relationships with their family further. Harry also declared that he would never visit Great Britain with his wife as he fears she might get attacked, as reported by the Daily Beast.

Back in February, Harry visited London to meet his father after news of his diagnosis. "I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can," Harry said as he spoke to Good Morning America after flying to Whistler, British Columbia, the site of the 2025 Invictus Games from London. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go to see him, and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that," he added.