Here's Why Prince Harry Intends to Skip the Duke of Westminster's Wedding

In a move to sidestep what could have been an extremely awkward situation, Prince Harry has decided not to attend the high-profile wedding of his very close friend, Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster. The decision was mutually agreed upon after acknowledging the challenges and potential disruptions, Harry's presence might create. The grand wedding of Grosvenor and Olivia Henson is scheduled to happen on June 7, at the historic Chester Cathedral.

Grosvenor is one of Britain's wealthiest individuals, owning about half of Mayfair. His estimated net worth is over £10 billion which makes him the richest guy in the UK under 40 years. He is also known for his long-standing friendships with both Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, who is set to play a prominent role as an usher at the wedding. This could have led to a very uncomfortable encounter– William having to show Harry to his seat as an usher– given the well-documented rift between the two brothers, as per Independent.

So, Harry had to suffice by sending "his love, support, and admiration for the couple," as per a source reported by People magazine. They revealed that Harry privately discussed the situation with Grosvenor before declining the invitation. It was an "understanding between the two friends," the insider explained.

The Grosvenor family and the royals share a deep bond. Grosvenor is the godfather to both Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, and Harry's firstborn, Prince Archie. Additionally, Grosvenor is the godson of King Charles III. Charles is also rumored to skip the wedding.

For Harry, the decision to decline the invitation was likely influenced by more than just the potential awkwardness with his brother. Since stepping away from his role as a working royal in 2020, he no longer receives the same level of round-the-clock police protection in the UK.

Harry's trips from California to the UK demand a lot of security arrangements and coordination, well ahead of his planned departures. He is now required to give the Metropolitan Police 28 days of notice. Hence, Harry's priorities lie in supporting his friend from afar, wishing not to overshadow Grosvenor's special day.

Earlier this year, Harry also declined an invitation by his father to stay at a royal residence as it did not come with guaranteed police protection. He instead chose to stay at a hotel to "come and go unseen."

In light of his mother's tragedy, Harry is still pursuing legal action against the Home Office for stripping him of police protection, post stepping down from royal duties. In an interview last year, he admitted that the lack of protection made him feel unsafe about raising his children in the UK, prompting a move abroad, as per Newsweek.