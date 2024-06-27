How Khloé Kardashian Responded After Netizens Asked Why She Hid Kylie Jenner's Daughter's Face

Khloé Kardashian revealed why she hides her sister Kylie Jenner's daughter's face in her posts with an emoji. The Kardashians star's Instagram generally keeps her fans posted about the family gatherings and little trips with the kids. In most of the images that include Jenner's daughter Stormi, Kardashian prefers hiding the child's face.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Valerie Macon

As per Indy100, users would often demand Kardashian to clarify why she does that. In a carousel of pictures, one of their fans, user @archivekyliejenner, asked, "Why hide stormi faces?????" To this, the mother of two proceeded by replying, "Because her mommy asked." However, not everyone was satisfied by the response as some fans questioned the relevance of it. User @jasminemishkanian wrote, "But you can clearly see her on the video 😂😂😂"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Another user @deschantelle chimed in to back Kardashian and wrote, "I believe Kylie does not want Stormi shown. Realistically these kids are very young to consent to having their photo taken and Kylie has been the victim of so much positive and also negative scrutiny about her image which I think has led her to have a negative self-image at times. She is probably trying to save her daughter from this public attention and let her decide when she’s older. I think that’s super positive, especially considering how many eyes they have on them. I do remember her saying once I think anyway that she didn’t sign up for fame and would be happier without it. However, she’s made a name for herself which is wonderful but it’s great that she isn’t imposing that onto her children."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Captioning the post in question, Kardashian wrote, "My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done 🤸🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️ I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly. They did two dances this year- Ballet and hip-hop. I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect 🩷 obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are. Yesterday was a super special 🩷 memory for a lifetime." The carousel also featured Kim Kardashian and Dream, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna who have parted ways.

Why are you hiding True?? You do have Fans Khloe who have your back. The least you can do is share a pic! Hell even Kylie shares pics of Stormi! — Tracy Andrews (@tdandrews39) May 1, 2018

Several also asked about the whereabouts of Dream's parents as she stood aloof in a group picture with her aunts and cousins. User @katherine.liversage commented on Instagram, "Poor Dream on her own in the last pic. 😢" User @poshstylehaus asked, "Chyna was there, why isn’t she in that photo with her child?" Another user @ladydee_04 commented, "Aww the last Pic was kinda sad 😢. Y'all could have hugged them all 3 together. It made me sad for her."