Vin Diesel has earned himself quite a positive rapport through the years as a well-established and seasoned actor. His role as Dominic or Dom Toretto in The Fast & Furious franchise is primarily what propelled him to fame. The actor’s vigor and versatility are among the many reasons he’s grown to become a beloved talent across the world. His reputation, too, had thus far remained untarnished, i.e., until recent claims surfaced, leaving the entertainment industry baffled. As per CNN, the actor was reportedly accused of sexual battery by a former assistant, Asta Jonasson, which has since then caused quite the controversy. Things don’t seem to be looking good for him, especially after this old interview resurfaced.

According to The U.S. Sun, several critics online have begun their sleuthing to find some threads of truth in light of these recent events. One such person took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a 2016 interview featuring Diesel seemingly flirting with the interviewer. The person also claimed to catch a very 'weird vibe' from Diesel since watching it. The Pacifier actor was in a conversation with a Brazilian YouTuber, Carol Moreira, and discussed his brief appearance on Saving Private Ryan.

I gotta say, I’ve always had a weird feeling about Vin Diesel since I saw this video years back.



While disappointing, I can’t say that the news surrounding him rn is all that surprising. pic.twitter.com/rpGKPHnujB — Sebastian Dandelion 🇵🇸 (@sillywackyboy) December 21, 2023

Things seemed to be progressing smoothly until Diesel went off topic abruptly. The actor went on to compliment Moreira on her beauty and consistently gushed about her. He said, “God, you’re so beautiful.” This comment of his caught the YouTuber off-guard, but she was quick to gain her composure, graciously thanked him, and laughed it off. But it didn’t just stop there; Diesel continued to say, “How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman, she’s so beautiful.”

Once more, Moreira tried to re-direct the conversation and laugh it off, but Diesel was rather persistent. He even asked her out by suggesting they 'get out of here' and grabbing a bite to eat, all while he was still on air. At this point, Moreira had failed thrice to change the topic or possibly end it. Nonetheless, she did make a final attempt and urged Diesel to speak a Portuguese phrase for his fans in Brazil.

Yup. That video turned me right off of him. Disrespectful, unprofessional and predatory. — Kelly is Everywhere - @kellyartaf.bsky.social (@kellyIsSomeOne) December 22, 2023

Instead of obliging, the actor bluntly states: God, she’s so f****** s***.” He added, “Am I the only one that’s seeing it?” Diesel gestured at Moreira and said in conclusion, “Look at her. She’s so f****** beautiful.” He then awkwardly tried to make a move on the YouTuber but probably realized it was a bad idea and ended up walking away instead. His behavior has greatly irked onlookers online and triggered a slew of reactions on social media. A plethora of people slammed the actor for being 'creepy' and called him 'weird.'

I always found this to be creepy — PattyNest (@PattyNest) December 22, 2023

The first one pointed out: “This is so f****** creepy.” A second remarked: “One of the cringiest interviews ever…Gross.” A Third one said: “OMG he’s so weird, I didn’t know Vin was like that.” A fourth one took notice of the interviewer’s reaction, saying, “Damn, she looks so uncomfortable, I’m uncomfortable just watching it. Likewise, many viewers and users of the platform swarmed the thread to claim the interview was “always creepy.” Diesel and his representatives continue denying allegations against him. However, they’re yet to make an official comment on this re-surfaced interview.

