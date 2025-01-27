Kate Middleton has understandably had a rough year considering her health conditions. The Princess reportedly had a massive “wake-up call” after her cancer diagnosis that changed her life forever.

A report by People previously revealed how Kate had been “lonely” during the already difficult time. The hospital where the Princess of Wales received treatment, has a different designated entrance just for the royal family for reasons of security and privacy. “Going through the back door unseen while going through the treatment must have been pretty lonely,” a source told the outlet.

Katie Nicholl, who is Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, revealed how Kate’s life has changed after the sickness. “She did a lot of running up and down the country, juggling that with the three children doing the overseas tours,” Nicoll said.

She also noted that Kate Middleton’s life has noticeably changed after the diagnosis. “And I think this is just, well, it’s a wake-up call, isn’t it? This is a real reality check for her,” she shared with The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

Katie addressed how Kensington Palace has announced that Kate will slowly be getting back to her royal duties. “And so I think it’s a case of what Kensington Palace are describing as a very gradual return to work that’s very much on her terms,” the correspondent shared.

The expert noted that the Princess slowly getting back to her duties is “how it should be.” Kate decided to take the year from her royal duties after the cancer diagnosis. The royal took most of the year away and recovered away from the public eye.

She also noted that it’s “surprising to see” how involved Kate and Prince William are when it comes to parenting their children. The royal expert revealed that the royals are very “hands-on” when it comes to their three children.

To the uninformed, Kate was diagnosed with cancer in January 2024, but the nature of the cancer was not disclosed. The Princess also shared that she had undergone abdominal surgery at the time. In September 2024, Kate shared an assuring update with her supporters that she had successfully completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Recently, Kate visited the Royal Marsden Hospital where she received treatment as her first engagement of the year where she interacted with the staff and patients. The main purpose of the visit was to show her gratitude towards the staff that treated her.

Katie Nicholl mentioned how “deeply significant” the Princess’ visit was. “She chose going to the place where we now know she was treated for her own cancer, to mark that first official solo engagement, the first in over a year,” the correspondent told Bronte Coy.

The expert also noted that Kate Middleton is using her “unique spotlight” to bring attention to a “really important cause.” Nicholl also credited the royals for “breaking down the stigma” surrounding the disease. She also revealed that one in two people might be affected by cancer.