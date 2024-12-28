How Is Megan Fox Holding Up Amidst Split from MGK While Pregnant With Their Child?

Actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly a.k.a. MGK’s on-and-off relationship over the last couple of years has captured massive media attention. Whether it’s their raunchy outfits during public appearances or the chemistry they share, fans and tabloids cannot seem to get enough of them.

As much as fans love to see them together, they also wish for a stable relationship between the couple. However, there is constant news of an alleged split, especially after Fox announced that they were pregnant with their first child on November 12, 2024. Taking to Instagram, Megan shared the heartfelt news via a photo of a positive pregnancy test. The visual was a photograph of herself covered in what looks to be black oil over one of MGK’s tracks.

But instead of being on cloud nine over her motherhood, the Transformers actress seems to be finding ways to heal her broken heart. Why do you ask? According to TMZ, Fox found text messages from other women on MGK’s cell phone while they were together over Thanksgiving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk & megan fox fan (@machinegunkellyandmeganfoxfan)

Amid the Thanksgiving chaos, a source exclusively told In Touch, “Megan’s devastated. Yes, she’s the one who ended things, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still love him. She does. She just can’t trust him.” This is not the first time that the couple seems to have called it quits. Previously, the duo faced several issues in their relationship, which made Fox cancel their engagement in 2023 after rumors swirled that MGK was cheating on Fox.

Megan Fox often treated fans to striking and sultry pictures of both herself and the couple. Interestingly, when the news of their breakup came out, Fox posted a selfie and captioned it before deleting all the musician’s photos from her Instagram account at the time. Days later, a source told In Touch that the Lonely Road singer has reportedly tried to mend his ways after Fox ended things with him. Both Megan Fox and MGK have children from previous relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Megan Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Green, share three children: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. The couple officially divorced in early 2020, after 10 years together. Similarly, MGK shares a 15-year-old daughter, Cassie, with his ex, Emma Cannon. Reports from Newscreek suggest that although Fox and MGK have had a rocky relationship over the past few years, they somehow managed to find their way back to each other. But sources predict that this time the split might be for good.

Additionally, sources confirmed on December 17 that MGK has a lot of work to do before he can be there for Megan in the way she wants him. He opened up about his history of drug addiction and mental health struggles on Bunnie Xo’s podcast, Dumb Blonde. Moreover, along with the new issues of infidelity between the two, a source said, ‘Maybe he’ll change; the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do for the couple to be in a happy place again.”