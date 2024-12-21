Megan Fox Revealed She ‘Heard Ghosts’ at a Luxurious Hotel: “I Turn Around And..."

Megan Fox, known for her captivating on-screen presence and unapologetic candor, has never shied away from sharing her unconventional beliefs. From her fascination with astrology to her viral blood-drinking ritual with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), Fox often finds herself at the center of intrigue. However, one of her most aunting revelations came from a personal encounter with the paranormal at a luxurious hotel in Mexico. Fox recalled the chilling incident during an interview with MTV, vividly describing how she heard ghosts.

She recalled, “I’ve heard ghosts. I was just in Mexico at my hotel… and at 7 am – I had pre-ordered breakfast for 7.30 am – I heard them come in with the little table, I heard them pouring coffee and I thought ‘Ugh, I’m not going to get up for another 30 minutes and my coffee is going to be cold. That sucks.’” But the real shock came later. She further added, “So I get up 30 minutes later, no coffee, no table, no nothing. I heard the doorbell ring, I answer the door, it’s room service with my food, they bring it in. I turn around and all the bedroom lights are on and I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m delirious, I’ve been traveling, drink your coffee.’”

The incident didn’t end there. Her nanny, Brandy, unknowingly validated her experience when she later asked, “Why did room service come in at 7 when we told them to come in at 7:30?’ So you can’t tell me I’m crazy because two people heard it,” as reported by Celebrity Tidbit. This eerie encounter is not the only supernatural story tied to Fox. In another saga, Machine Gun Kelly revealed on The Ellen Show that the couple moved out of their previous home because it was haunted.

As per Hola, Fox had initially called MGK in fear after witnessing doors opening and closing on their own. Kelly revealed when he reached there Fox had locked herself in the bedroom. Adding to the lighthearted twist, he joked about being ‘high ghosts’ interested in making ‘ghost snacks’ or washing ‘ghost dishes.’ However, MGK’s humor turned serious after he witnessed their bedroom door inexplicably fly open. He confessed that they moved immediately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Their masseuse later revealed she had frequently seen a “dark shadowy figure” at the edge of MGK’s massage table, further confirming the eerie occurrences. While the couple has since moved on—literally and figuratively—they’ve traded ghostly encounters for more earthly challenges, like dealing with their new Bengal kitten, Whiskey. MGK shared on Ellen that Whiskey’s clawing and litter mishaps have already cost them two mattresses. Fast forward to the present, the couple broke up just after announcing their pregnancy. According to a source, “MGK’s very flirtatious, and overly so sometimes, and with people who DM him. Megan has suspected he may be sleeping with someone.”