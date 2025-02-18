How An ‘Inappropriate’ Statement About Barron Trump Cost NYU College Republicans’ President Her Position

Barron Trump might keep a low profile at his college, but he sure holds a lot of power and influence on his fellow Republicans at NYU. The youngest of the Trump clan is currently studying at the Stern School of Business, where he likes to keep it to himself. However, despite not appearing much in front of the public eye, his life has always been a subject of fascination. And now, after the NYU College Republicans president made a comment on his low-profile campus life, it has become clear that Barron is well-loved by his fellow peers.

Kaya Walker, the ex-president of the CRA NYU chapter, told Vanity Fair, “He’s sort of like an oddity on campus.” She added, “He goes to class, he goes home.” While this is not new knowledge, the New York University chapter of the College Republications of America didn’t take their president’s statement sportingly.

They stated that Walker’s statement about the NYU freshman was “inappropriate.” During a press release, the group lamented that her comment “does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.”

This has led them to ditch their president. The NYU Chapter of CRA reported that Kaya Walker submitted her resignation following the statement. “Though Vanity Fair and The Independent unfairly framed what was said, upon review, we still found it to be inappropriate,” the group said.

BREAKING: NYU College Republicans President Kaya Walker just resigned after facing huge backlash for calling Barron Trump an “oddity on campus” and further saying, “He goes to class, he goes home.” They released a statement saying, “We have been made aware of a statement made by… pic.twitter.com/NQBssGYi8c — George (@BehizyTweets) February 17, 2025

The surprising turn of events is not unexpected given how the NYU chapter has been relentlessly trying to get Barron Trump to join them. The group has extended their support to the youngest Trump son, saying, “Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement.” The current NYU chapter president, Will Donahue, commented, “We would be honored to have him join College Republications of America.”

“Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility – qualities that Barron has already demonstrated. We invite Barron to join us in shaping the future of our party,” Donahue emphasized their support for Donald Trump and his son.

However, whether Barron would finally leave his low profile behind and join CRA to further materialize his father’s ideology is the ultimate question. As he navigates his secretive campus life, the buzz continues to grow about his future in politics. Many of his peers previously reported that Barron is barely seen at NYU. As per some reports, he moves swiftly and quickly between classes, most probably escorted by the Secret Service. TMZ also reported that he doesn’t spend much time on campus and chooses video games to socialize with his friends.

Meanwhile, the College Republicans of America said that its NYP chapter is currently working on a “smooth transition” of its leadership. The group is also vocal about their support for President Trump, adding that he has been a “pillar” of the organization.