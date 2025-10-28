Houston Man Hurls Racial Slurs at Black Woman and Starts Hitting Her

A white man in Houston was arrested after he assaulted a Black woman. He first accused her of hitting her car and then spat on her while saying racial slurs. If this wasn’t bad enough, he started hitting the Black woman.

She was able to record the video of the attack, and her spokesperson, Candice Mathews, posted the video of the hate crime. She wrote, “This disgusting act will not be tolerated. We are pushing for this to be prosecuted as a HATE CRIME under Texas law.”

The video has been going viral on all social media platforms, and the man was identified as Ronald Preston Gorham, who started verbally attacking the woman first at the Perry and Mills road gas station. He accused her of hit and run, which was not true.

She replies back to the racist man, “I didn’t hit you and run. I’m right here at the gas station,” she told him. “You hit my car and I pulled over to the gas station…. I got out of the school zone, and you saw me turning around.”

Gorham was on a call with the authorities and was angry at the woman. That’s when he started getting more aggressive and slapped her while saying racial slurs.

The video of the incident is horrific to watch, but Dr. Candice Matthews bravely posted about the encounter. As it went viral, an Instagram user commented with an update, “Y’all, this is my friend, she is okay, and the guy is in custody !! Let God work.”

Another one commented, “Good, this is disgusting behavior. I am sorry you had to encounter this. Everyone was thankful for the quick arrest of the man since the hate crime sparked outrage. One user pointed out he saw the black woman as an easy target, “Fighting a woman. Bet he would’ve fought no man!”

The police reached the premises and arrested the man. Mathews also updated everyone that the woman was safe. Many people hope for him to get punished for the hate crime. It’s unclear if he was released on bail, however, there have been times when there were no action against racist white people.

For instance, a racist woman set up a GoFundMe even when she was in the wrong. She was caught on video being racist to a black kid. While many criticized her, she got away with $750k in GoFundMe donations to keep her family “safe.” There have been a lot of similar cases when white people target black people for just existing.

Earlier, a white man pointed his gun at a Black father and his kids who were off-roading and got stuck at the side of the road. In another incident, a Black woman had to pretend to be a Black teens auntie to save him from police.