Caught on Camera! Black Woman Pretends to be A Black Teen’s Auntie to Save Him from Police

A black woman has become a hero online for saving a black teen who was cornered by two police officers in Florida. The black woman pretended to be his auntie as she spotted him surrounded by the cops on the sidewalk in Broward County.

She posted the video to her TikTok account, @herbalgodess, where viewers flooded the comments with praise for her quick thinking and compassion. The teen was sitting on the patch of grass by the road.

She is heard saying in the video, “Let’s see what they’re doing with this young Black man, see if I can help him out!” Her plan was to reach out to the teen, telling him she was late. “What are you gonna see in the video? He recognized Auntie right away, and he stood on code. He understood the assignment and got up.”

She asks the boy, “Were you waiting for me? [It’s] Auntie… Come on! I’m sorry you’re sitting on the side.” The police confirmed to ask who she was, and she told them she was the black teen’s auntie. She took the teen with her, gave him some money and dropped him at a different location, ensuring he’s fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Black Star (@atlblackstar)



People applauded the black woman’s presence of mind. One commented, “This is what we all need to do. Protect our own. This woman here, awesome.” Another one shared the sentiment, “Thank You Queen, we must protect our own.”

Another commenter wrote,” It should not be necessary for a woman to pretend to be someone’s auntie to keep the police from harassing a teen.” One user asked Black people to be smart and added, “Love it, but we can’t keep telling our secrets! They are on the internet too .. we just do what we gotta do!!”

Those who watched the video understood how helpless the boy was, and the police did not have a reason to hold him back, as they let him go quickly when the woman approached them. Moreover, many pointed out the increasing police harassment of Black people.

Whether they are driving on the road or picking up somebody they know, they are questioned and stopped by the police for no reason at times. A video of a black man getting punched by Jacksonville police went viral in July while he had broken no traffic laws. So it makes sense when black people stick together to protect each other.