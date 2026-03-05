“Hostile or Offensive Educational Environment” — California School Student Allegedly Suspended for Pro-ICE Message

A California high school student was allegedly suspended for posting a pro-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) message on campus.

San Diego-based activist Amy Reichert shared a disciplinary letter allegedly issued by nearby Torrey Pines High School on her X account. An unnamed student received a one-day suspension for Monday, March 2, after violating the district’s “‘Fighting Words’ Doctrine.”

The letter explained that cameras caught the student posting flyers on campus, including in learning areas and in hallways, that read, “I Love ICE,” with a heart emoji replacing the word “love.” Reichert shared an image of one such flyer, which read “We [Love] ICE,” so it is unclear whether the student posted two different versions or if the letter simply made a mistake. The flyer was also signed, “From Real Americans.”

However, the letter explains that the flyer is not protected under student free speech because the flyer “has the purpose or effect of creating an intimidating, hostile, or offensive educational environment.” Additionally, the school claimed that the flyer could be used to provoke other students and target marginalized groups.

🚨BREAKING: A California high school student at Torrey Pines High School was suspended for posting a simple 8½×11 sheet of paper that read:

“We ❤️ ICE ~ Real Americans.” The school claims that the “I ❤️ ICE” message will: “incite pupils” and create a “clear and present danger”… pic.twitter.com/u0GynSQqWN — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) March 4, 2026

The specific violation says that the student “engaged in harassment, threats, or intimidation, directed against school district personnel or pupils, that is sufficiently severe or pervasive to have the actual and reasonably expected effect of materially disrupting classwork, creating substantial disorder, and invading the rights of either school personnel or pupils by creating an intimidating or hostile educational environment.”

As of Thursday morning, neither Torrey Pines High School nor the San Dieguito Union High School District had publicly addressed the situation.

It remains unclear how or why a pro-ICE flyer would contribute to creating an “intimidating or hostile educational environment.” There is nothing in the letter to indicate that the student in question may have violated other rules or that this was not their first offense.

When school administrators label speech supporting ICE as “fighting words,” they are essentially saying that certain political opinions are off limits because those who disagree are prone to violence. While the First Amendment allows some limits on students’ free speech rights… https://t.co/adqynL7eah pic.twitter.com/VEE34uiDT4 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 5, 2026

However, this isn’t the first instance of a school punishing someone for supporting ICE. A West Chicago teacher was placed on administrative leave earlier this year after writing “GO ICE” on Facebook. That teacher later resigned amid community backlash, including from the mayor.

The suspension came less than a month after Torrey Pines High School students held an anti-ICE walkout on Feb. 6. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, “hundreds” of students left campus at roughly 12:40 p.m. and walked to a nearby town center. The Union-Tribune reported that TPHS students spoke with Principal Rob Coppo about the protest in advance, though the walkout was not officially school-sanctioned.

It is unknown whether any students who participated in that protest were disciplined.