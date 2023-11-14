Host Jimmy Kimmel Embarrassed Jennifer Lopez for Not Inviting Him to Her Wedding With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was left speechless when host Jimmy Kimmel asked her straightforwardly why he didn't receive an invitation to her wedding with Ben Affleck. JLo dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live in January 2023, but the songstress wasn't prepared to be put on the spot by the host.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Also Read: "Friendly Exes" Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in Playful Banter at Son Samuel's Basketball Game

The Bennifer saga is one for history. And after Affleck and Lopez reunited in 2021, the world wanted to witness the love story finally reaching its "happily ever after." Kimmel, being a friend, couldn't take it when the Hollywood's "it" couple didn't invite him to their wedding. Hence, he decided to ask the JLo herself.

Although JLo confirmed the lovebirds eloped to Las Vegas to take their wedding vows at midnight at the Little White Wedding Chapel, the newlyweds hosted another ceremony at Affleck's home in Riceboro, Georgia. Kimmel brought up the 'uncomfortable ' question in an episode with the Marry Me actress.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

"I want you to know it was incorrectly reported that I was at your wedding," said Kimmel. "Everyone I know texted me, 'You guys are at the wedding? What's going on?!" The host continued, "I was like, 'No, we were not at the wedding.'" Right after, he awkwardly put her on the spot and asked the "dreadful" question.

Also Read: Matt Damon Was ‘Traumatized’ and Shaken on Going to See Ben Affleck on the ‘Gone Girl’ Set

"I just wanna ask — why were we not at the wedding?" Kimmel questioned. Lopez laughed out loud, and the audience followed suit. She quickly responded, "I was gonna say the same thing. Aren't you and Ben really good friends?" JLo smartly tossed the question and put her husband Affleck on the "spot."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez 'Lashes Out' At Husband Ben Affleck's Female Fans in Recent Outing: "Back Off, Bi**H"

Kimmel disappointingly answered, "Well, that's what I thought, yeah." He added that Affleck was at his [Kimmel's] wedding, and he then brought Matt Damon into the picture, assuming that his beef with Damon had anything to do with it (not being invited to the wedding). Lopez said, "It's possible."

She lightheartedly let the topic pass and said, "It's possible. I don't know. I'll get into it later. I'll find out," adding, "I'll get to the bottom of it and get back to you." And so did Kimmel as he offered JLo a wedding gift- sterling gold Dunkin Donuts coffee mugs because Affleck is obsessed with the coffee giant.

After reuniting in 2021, Bennifer walked down the aisle in July 2022, which shocked their fans. In her newsletter, JLo described what it was like, "We did it," wrote the Hustlers actress. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," per Variety.

JLo recalled her relationship timeline with the Gone Girl actor and described it as "divinely full circle." She said, "Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age," referring to how they went their separate ways to get married to other partners before miraculously reuniting.

The couple have blended families with teenage kids- three children of Affleck with Jennifer Garner and JLo's twins with ex Marc Anthony. Talking about it, Lopez gushed, "It's going really well so far. "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me, and my kids have a new ally in him," per TODAY.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez Is All Praises for Ben Affleck Amid Rumors of Him Bonding With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

JLo Credits Husband Ben Affleck for Making Her Feel Beautiful: "I Love Every Part of Myself"