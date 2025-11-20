Horrifying Video: Texas Teachers Accused of Assaulting 5-Year-Old With Autism

Most of us want to believe that school is the safest place for a five-year-old, but a new video out of Brazoria County, Texas, will make you rethink everything. At Wild Peach Elementary in Texas, two teachers were caught on surveillance footage dropping, slamming, and even kicking a nonverbal 5-year-old student with autism. This on-video assault ultimately broke the child’s foot.

The boy’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, says she knew something was wrong the moment her son came home limping on October 30. He couldn’t speak, but a trip to urgent care confirmed a fracture and a sprained ankle. The horror fully clicked into place only after she demanded the school show her the surveillance footage and it practically made her collapse.

Rodriguez told KHOU:

“This is trauma that my son and I will carry forever. I dropped to my knees and cried, because I didn’t expect to (…) see my son be treated in such a manner.”

The viral classroom video shows one teacher lifting the boy and dropping him. He lands on his feet, then falls backward. Less than an hour earlier, the same teacher had picked him up and dropped him before pushing him down and walking off casually.

But the abuse didn’t stop there. Another teacher was caught on video carrying the boy outside. She tried forcing him to walk on his injured foot. When he couldn’t, she kicked his fractured ankle to get him moving. Your blood pressure spiked too, right?

🚨 BREAKING: Texas teachers CAUGHT ON CAMERA brutally slamming a helpless 5-year-old nonverbal autistic boy to the ground—fracturing his ankle—then the second one KICKS his injured leg while he’s down in pain. This is NOT “discipline.” This is straight-up child torture by… pic.twitter.com/D71TqmquVe — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) November 17, 2025

Rodriguez spoke about the indifference of the teachers at this Texas school:

“My son was showing signs of distress, and not one teacher stopped to assess him.”

Wild Peach Elementary and the Columbia-Brazoria ISD, on the other hand, stated that the teachers had been fired. They added that the matter is being internally investigated, state agencies have been notified, and police have referred the case to the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office. But to Rodriguez, firing them was the bare minimum. She said:

“Part of me is relieved, but I’m not satisfied (…) as neither of them is behind bars. They’re still walking free.”

As of now, she has pulled her son from the school and is trying to take legal action. The Texas school’s principal, Anne Cohea, meanwhile, sent a letter to parents stating that “the safety and well-being of our students are of the utmost importance” and that the behavior “does not reflect the standards, expectations, or values of Wild Peach Elementary.” But for most worried parents, trust hasn’t been restored yet.

The footage raises questions about whether educators are properly trained to work with neurodivergent children and whether schools are equipped or even willing to protect such students. So even though no criminal charges have been filed, this Texas mom isn’t letting go.