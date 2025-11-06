Phoenix Police Department Assaulted 16 Year Old Arizona Kid and Broke His Wrist

An Arizona family sued the Phoenix Police Department after police assaulted their 16-year-old son. The father called the police to help them with the boy, who had been troubling them due to mental issues. However, little did they know that the police would use physical force to discipline the 16-year-old.

The police threw him to the ground and broke his wrist amidst the altercation. They also left a wound on his chin, while also suggesting his dad should beat him. The police officer is heard saying in the bodycam video that he should be physically disciplined and that he does not have any rights.

The 16-year-old, who’s now 18, was also mischievously recording the cops at that time and physically threatened them. Identified as Sergio Nino III, he refused to give up his phone and attend school, leading up to the emergency police visit in January 2024.

According to the lawsuit against the Phoenix Police Department, the police went on to drag the teen and hit him. One of the officers added, “If you wish to beat him, beat him. If you wish to belt him, belt him,” because his son “only has rights from the government. He has no rights from you.”

BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Phoenix Police are facing a lawsuit after officers were caught on body camera video saying it was OK for a father to beat his son because it’s considered discipline. Things escalated and a 16-year-old boy ended up under arrest with a bleeding face and broken… pic.twitter.com/PgLsBVsTrz — Micaela Marshall (@MMarshallTV) November 5, 2025



The police officer also implied to give the kid the same treatment and respect as he shows towards them, “If he’s gonna treat you like garbage, you treat him like garbage. Throw him out on the streets.”

When the police arrived, the father proceeded to direct them to Sergio’s room. According to the attorney, and as seen in the recordings, the police verbally harassed him, saying demeaning things.

The boy also accused his dad at that time of abusing him, but the police were relentless in disciplining him. They were also on the father’s side since he was acting like a ‘brat,’ and added, “Your dad should beat you.”

The whole ordeal was a lot for the family, which could have been a simple disciplinary act. When the police slammed Nino on the floor his chin got a laceration and he bled. Moreover, he had to get surgery for his fractured wrist. The attorney also added, “Sergio’s daily life has been limited by his wrist injury.”

He explained in the press release the boy was still suffering, had to deal with medical expenses. Moreover, the mental turmoil has had an impact on his life. There could have been a non-violent manner to deal with the situation. He emphasized that this case is one of abuse of power, not law. They are seeking $500,000 for the excessive force and battery.

Sergio was also arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, but was let go later after charges against him were dropped.