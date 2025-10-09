“Hope They Aren’t Deleting Those DMs” – New Report on Donald Trump’s Social Media Blunder Stuns Analysts

It’s no secret that US President Donald Trump loves social media. His love is so deep that he launched his own platform called Truth Social in 2022 after he was banned from X (formerly called Twitter) in January 2021 during the final days of his first term. Even Instagram and Facebook banned him for two years as he regularly came under fire for posting controversial and false statements.

Though the ban is now removed from all the popular platforms, Trump has maintained a safe distance from them and instead, he uses Truth Social, for which he is the majority shareholder. Now there’s no scrutiny, no regulations, nor any bans. Trump often indulges in late-night rants on Democrats, comedians, and networks that he feels are left-leaning.

However, a new report by the Wall Street Journal, which analyzes Trump’s activities on his personal social media network, has stunned political observers. The report revolves around the incident when Trump publicly lashed out at Attorney General Pam Bondi. Which was meant to be a direct message via informal or formal channels, was posted on his feed for everyone to read.

Trump was seen complaining that the administration was “losing credibility” by not prosecuting former FBI Director James Comey. “Nothing is being done,” he expressed his frustration.

In his post, Trump referred to the Attorney General as ‘Pam’ and he believed that he had sent her a personal message. However, when the 79-year-old POTUS realised that it was posted publicly, he was surprised. Even Pam Bondi was upset to see it, and immediately called Trump and White House aides. In a damage control move, Trump then made another post praising Pam Bondi and said that she was doing a “great job.”

This incident has led observers and analysts to conclude that Donald Trump is conducting his official duties on social media. They have highlighted concerns that this may violate federal law and be used to evade accountability for illicit acts.

“Mostly I just can’t believe he uses Truth Social to DM people. Must be convenient for all the foreign intel services,” former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor posted on X.

Taking a dig, an X user tweeted, “Well, I hope they’re saving all of those dm’s and not dirty deleting cuz “Presidential Records.”

Dan Pfeiffer, a former Obama administration staffer, tweeted, “I know everyone on this site cares passionately about the information security habits of top Government officials, but the President of the United States communicating with his cabinet via Truth Social direct message is both insane and a violation of the Presidential Records Act.”

“There’s zero chance that this administration is preserving any of their communications,” wrote attorney Kevin Baum.

“The president is using direct messages on a private social media app (that he owns) to communicate with his attorney general,” highlighted journalist Scott Nover.

This incident, however, hasn’t stopped Trump from limiting his social media activities. It’s just a few months into his second term, and the list of blunders is getting longer than ever.