Homeless Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Receives Help from Former Co-Actor Daniel Curtis Lee

Tylor Chase, who is best known for his role as Martin in Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has reportedly been spotted living on the streets in Riverside, California. In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, Tylor Chase is seen in a disheveled condition, raising concerns about his mental health.

Amid rising concern about Tylor Chase’s current condition, several Nickelodeon stars have united to help the former actor, who is struggling big time. Daniel Curtis Lee, who played Cookie in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has stepped forward to help out Tylor Chase.

Daniel Curtis Lee documented moments from his meeting with his former Nickelodeon co-star. He treated him to a meal and also had him checked into a hotel. He shared a video of the same on his Instagram handle.

In a section of the video, Tylor Chase is seen hugging Daniel Curtis Lee as he checked into a hotel. Sharing the video on social media, Curtis Lee wrote, “Tylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well-fed and safe from the rain. Hotel secured! One step closer to long-term treatment. PS: Tylor wants to livestream video games. Who can help?”

Daniel Curtis Lee’s Instagram post was bombarded with comments lauding him for helping out Tylor Chase. “That’s a good man right there,” wrote a user. Another one wrote, “It’s the fact that he went out to go find him and gave him a place to stay. It’s pretty nice.”

Referring to Daniel Curtis Lee’s reel name in Ned’s Declassified, an Instagram user wrote, “Leave it to Cookie to do a great thing.” A section of the Internet thought the video was bittersweet. “This is so heartbreaking and heartwarming,” read a comment.

Meanwhile, other Hollywood personalities, like actor Shaun Weiss has also offered to help Tylor Chase. He shared a series of Instagram Reels, extending support to the former Nickelodeon star. He said in one of the videos, “I have received many messages about [Tylor Chase]. I reached out to some friends of mine, and we have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

“Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss is offering help to former child actor Tylor Chase after a viral video showed the “Ned’s Declassified” alum homeless on the streets: “I have received many messages about [Tylor Chase],” Weiss said in a video shared to his Instagram. “I reached out… pic.twitter.com/mj8lHG140K — Variety (@Variety) December 22, 2025

Shaun Weiss added in one of his videos, “All we need to do now is find him. I’m not in Los Angeles, or I would go look for him myself. Please DM me so we can get him some help in time for the holiday.” He recently captioned an Instagram video, “A sincere thank you to everyone who helped us locate Tylor. I’m confident he will decide to accept help.”

After the video of Tylor went viral on social media, a GoFundMe was started for him, and it even managed to raise $1,200 in donations. However, it was soon shut down by his mother, who also claimed that he is suffering from bipolar disorder.

DEVELOPING: Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase who is known for his role “Martin” in the show Ned’s declassified survival guide was spotted appearing unrecognizable and homeless in California. Many fans are questions ‘What does Nickelodeon do to these kids.’ pic.twitter.com/CrhQpyWRbY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 21, 2025

Besides his role in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Tylor Chase had also starred in a couple of shows, including Everybody Hates Chris, Good Time Max, and Confessions of a Late Bloomer.