He Was a TV Star as a Child in the 2000s – Now He’s Been Spotted Living on the Streets in Shocking Condition

Former Nickelodeon child actor Tylor Chase was recorded looking homeless. In a TikTok video that has now gone viral, he is suspected to be living on the streets in Riverside, California. Now his fans are raising concerns about his mental health.

Hollywood is famous for celebrities struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. When coupled with childhood fame, it can result in a sad reality where the child actors aren’t equipped to deal with it.

Chase’s fans are hoping that he gets help and feels better. One user commented, “I hope this publicity will get him the help he needs cause he was so much of a talent when he was younger.”

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase who is known for his role “Martin” in the show Ned’s declassified survival guide was spotted appearing unrecognizable and homeless in California. Many fans are questions ‘What does Nickelodeon do to these kids.’ pic.twitter.com/CrhQpyWRbY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 21, 2025

A GoFundMe was started for the actor when the video went viral. It raised $1,200 in donations before being shut down by Tylor Chase’s mother. She said he is suffering from bipolar disorder.

Apart from this, he is also struggling financially. Chase had a promising career, gaining popularity from Ned’s Declassified. After this, he landed roles in the show Everybody Hates Chris and a movie titled Good Time Max. Chase took a break and then made a comeback in L.A. Noire.

Netizens expressed sympathy towards the former child actor. One user commented, “Also, filming a dude at rock bottom for clicks is gross; either help him or keep walking.” He was filmed while looking vulnerable and trying to get away from the camera.

🚨🎬 Tylor Chase, once teaching kids survival on Ned’s Declassified, is now homeless and ignored in LA -Had roles in Everybody Hates Chris & a James Franco film

-Castmates visibly shaken on podcast

Hollywood profits off child stars, then abandons them💔#tylorchase #Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/BuqqbHuNmC — GlobeUpdate (@Globupdate) December 22, 2025

One user posted, “That’s what Nickelodeon does to these kids’ questions, really echoes. It’s less Nickelodeon, more the whole industry cycle for child stars.”

Another one pointed out how fame is hard for young people to handle: “Fame at a young age without proper protection can really damage people. I hope he gets the help he needs.”

Many fans shared the point of how child actors suffer while channels and media houses profit from them even after years. One X user posted, “Now society’s failing him. Child actors need mandatory trust funds and therapy, not just reruns on streaming.”

There were some people who thought the channels and co-stars don’t have the responsibility towards child actors. “Why blame an industry for people’s personal life decisions,” commented another one.