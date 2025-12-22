2026 New Year Giveaway
He Was a TV Star as a Child in the 2000s – Now He’s Been Spotted Living on the Streets in Shocking Condition

Published on: December 22, 2025 at 11:04 AM ET

The former Nickelodeon star was seen on Riverside, California streets looking disheveled.

Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase spotted looking homeless
The current condition of Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase has his fans worried about his health. (Image via: Indie5051/X and IMDb)

Former Nickelodeon child actor Tylor Chase was recorded looking homeless. In a TikTok video that has now gone viral, he is suspected to be living on the streets in Riverside, California. Now his fans are raising concerns about his mental health.

Hollywood is famous for celebrities struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. When coupled with childhood fame, it can result in a sad reality where the child actors aren’t equipped to deal with it.

Chase’s fans are hoping that he gets help and feels better. One user commented, “I hope this publicity will get him the help he needs cause he was so much of a talent when he was younger.”

A GoFundMe was started for the actor when the video went viral. It raised $1,200 in donations before being shut down by Tylor Chase’s mother. She said he is suffering from bipolar disorder.

Apart from this, he is also struggling financially. Chase had a promising career, gaining popularity from Ned’s Declassified. After this, he landed roles in the show Everybody Hates Chris and a movie titled Good Time Max. Chase took a break and then made a comeback in L.A. Noire.

Netizens expressed sympathy towards the former child actor. One user commented, “Also, filming a dude at rock bottom for clicks is gross; either help him or keep walking.” He was filmed while looking vulnerable and trying to get away from the camera.

One user posted, “That’s what Nickelodeon does to these kids’ questions, really echoes. It’s less Nickelodeon, more the whole industry cycle for child stars.”

Another one pointed out how fame is hard for young people to handle: “Fame at a young age without proper protection can really damage people. I hope he gets the help he needs.”

Many fans shared the point of how child actors suffer while channels and media houses profit from them even after years. One X user posted, “Now society’s failing him. Child actors need mandatory trust funds and therapy, not just reruns on streaming.”

There were some people who thought the channels and co-stars don’t have the responsibility towards child actors. “Why blame an industry for people’s personal life decisions,” commented another one.

