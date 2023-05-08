Hollywood's Power Couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrated 35 Sweet Years of Togetherness in Spain

Forrest Gump star, Tom Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson recently celebrated their 35 years of togetherness and love by visiting Barcelona, Spain, reports TMZ.

Hanks' beloved wife Rita Wilson, posted an adorable picture of the two on Instagram that caught the attention of fans and fellow actors. The evergreen couple look deeply in love with each other, happy, just like young teenagers. Tom Hanks is seen gazing lovingly at his beautiful wife without a second thought of the camera focused on them.

Hanks appears to be wishing his wife on their special occasion with a yellow cream cake, with words that read "Happy Anniversary," served on a crystal dessert platter. He is dressed casually yet stylishly in a black jacket and a clear pair of glasses. Wilson, his gorgeous wife, looks truly touched by the thoughtful gesture and is seen dressed in similar attire as her husband. She dons a black scarf with a cosmic theme, pink aviators along with minimalistic gold jewelry. Wilson completes her look with a smile reserved only for Hanks, captioning the post, "35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything."

Image Source: Getty Images for Sony Pictures | Photo by John Phillips

The heartwarming post earned responses from many stars from the industry, including 13 Going on 30 actress, Jennifer Garner who congratulated the two on their accomplishment with a sweet series of heart emojis. Her good wishes were followed by Air Force One actress, Glenn Close, offering her wishes with the words, "What a wonderous blessing!" Nikki Reed and Julianne Moore were among the many famous personalities who commented on the post wishing them many more years of togetherness and offering congratulations on their new milestone together.

According to Daily Mail, the two were spotted holding hands on the streets of Barcelona, touring the serene city and taking in the stunning views. They took a guided tour of the Sagrada Familia, after which they reportedly went for a romantic evening dinner to ring in their anniversary. The two coordinated outfits on their date. Hanks sported a classic white T-shirt with black pants, along with black shoes and a matching jacket, pairing it off with a grey fedora and sunglasses. Wilson kept her outfit casual and functional by donning an all-white ensemble: a white top, a semi-formal jacket, white pants and sandals, along with a similar hat as her husband in white.

The two lovebirds met on the set of 1985's Volunteers, with Wilson working as Hanks' love interest in the film. Shortly after, they tied the knot in 1988, and since then, they've constantly supported each other professionally and in their personal lives, never ceasing to amaze fans with their loving pictures of each other on social media especially on special occasions such as these. The two also quarantined together during their Covid-19 diagnosis, receiving love and wishes to get well soon from fans galore. They thankfully bounced back in good health shortly after.