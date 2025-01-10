Hollywood Sign in Flames? Unveiling the Truth Behind the Viral Image

The wildfires in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles raise concerns about the iconic Hollywood sign. The area is being engulfed in flames, and the Hollywood sign might be in danger. Firefighters battle hard to contain the fire as they face challenging conditions, with winds rising to 80mph speeds. The weather conditions are further fueling the inferno.

As per reports by Mirror.com, various ferocious wildfires have continued to spread across California. The current situation has sparked concerns amongst the residents and rams of the iconic landmark. The Hollywood sign has been standing there since 1923 and is synonymous with the glam and glitz of Hollywood.

Watch an impressive water drop on the Sunset fire in the Hollywood Hills last night, showcasing precise aerial efforts to combat the blaze.

Five people were killed by the Sunset Fire, which consumed the entire neighborhood to the ground. The wildfire started on Tuesday morning and has burned LA from ground to air. Over 1000 residents have been burnt down. The Eaton Fire caused the flames in the San Gabriel Valley and Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades.

As per a BBC report, the wildfire is spreading rapidly and is now nearing the iconic Hollywood sign. This poses a significant threat to the 50-foot-tall landmark. Footage of a helicopter swooping low over the Hollywood Hills has emerged. This is the same location where the Hollywood sign is located. Clips of huge fireballs engulfing the terrain have also surfaced on the internet.

While the Hollywood sign was close to the wildfire on Wednesday night in the Hollywood Hills, the sign is perfectly safe. The images being circulated and going viral on the internet are all fake. The Hollywood Sign Trust’s spokesperson claimed on The Dispatch that the sign hasn’t caught fire and is not even in the line of danger.

The videos and news have come after Hollywood Boulevard had to be evacuated. Over 1000,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes. The horrific fire erupted in the area and spread around one mile from the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Several A-lister celebrities lost their homes due to the wildfires including Heidi Montag and Paris Hilton. Paris, who lost her Malibu home, said, “where we built so many precious memories” and added, “my heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires”.

The Hollywood Hills is a prominent location which hosts several awards ceremonies. However, events that were scheduled in the awards season have been postponed due to the crisis. The Academy has allowed a two-day extension to the Oscar nominations voting window. This is “to give members more time to cast their ballots” because thousands have been evacuated due to the fires.

Several well-known structures have been severely damaged by the wildfire One of them is Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center—a synagogue and Jewish community hub located in Pasadena, California. The Eaton fire destroyed the prominent structure, the Will Rogers State Historic Park- a ranch park in the Pacific Palisades area, and other places have been destroyed.

The Critics Choice Awards’ 30th annual ceremony, which was supposed to be hosted on January 12, has been postponed to January 26. The catastrophic fires spreading across Southern California have led to the rescheduling of major events. The production of TV shows and films has also been stopped due to the ongoing incident.