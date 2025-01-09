Did Joe Rogan and Trump Predict LA Wildfire? Podcast Video Resurfaces

As multiple fires ripped across the Los Angeles County area, a clip from Joe Rogan’s podcast with President-elect Donald Trump is resurfacing on social media. LA, the city of the United States of California, is home to the country’s film and TV industry- Hollywood.

The city has been burning because of the wildfire that started on Tuesday. Since then, it has spread and engulfed hundreds of houses. This has led to the evacuation of thousands, including celebrities.

Donald Trump talking about water and forest fires. pic.twitter.com/yYRK3gG1e1 — Awaiting Our Blessed Hope! (@james_bert_mill) January 8, 2025

Joe Rogan’s video clip with Trump that has resurfaced was shot weeks before the election. In the clip Trump can be seen speaking about ‘a massive wildfire breaking out in the LA region.’ Trump even addressed the California water management issues and the impact it would have on the state’s wildfire crisis.

The clip has been going viral, as almost six massive wildfires have prompted in LA and forced mass evacuation of thousands. Authorities have reported that at least five people have died, but the number is likely to increase.

Sharing the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, a user wrote, “Six months ago, Joe Rogan recounted being told by a firefighter that LA could burn down under the worst conditions.” “Donald Trump was mocked for sounding the alarm on the California water/fire crisis during his interview with Joe Rogan. Turns out, he was right. Trump spent nearly 7 minutes ranting about the issue, blasting Newsom for doing nothing to fix the problem,” added another user.

🇺🇸JOE ROGAN: ‘FIRE COULD BURN THROUGH LA TO THE OCEAN — AND WE CAN’T STOP IT’ “I talked to a fireman once this is one of the reasons that freaked me out and he was telling me, ‘dude one day it’s just going to be the right wind.’ And fire is going to start in the right place… pic.twitter.com/4YApvYUuBv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 9, 2025

In the podcast, Rogan recollected talking to a fireman who told him about the chances of a massive wildfire in LA. The podcast host remarked, “I talked to a fireman once; this is one of the reasons that freaked me out, and he was telling me, ‘dude, one day it’s just going to be the right wind’.”

Trump, on the other hand, slammed Gavin Newsom, California Governor, for his water management. This happened after firefighters reported running out of hydrants and water on Wednesday.

BREAKING: President Trump releases a statement blaming the Los Angeles fires on Gavin Newscum for his refusal to sign the Water Restoration Declaration which would have provided water to California. pic.twitter.com/JH1CEVEb5g — Tucker Carlson Network 🇺🇸 Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) January 8, 2025

As per reports, Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades, Altadena and Pasadena are among the areas that are majorly affected by the wildfires. Some of these houses are residents to Hollywood celebrities. The fires even spread to the iconic Hollywood Hills by Wednesday evening.