Hollywood Celebrities Call Out Trump and Debate Moderators for Being 'Unfair' to Biden

The first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump frustrated a lot of Hollywood celebrities. The debate covered all kinds of topics, covering the economy, immigration, and foreign policy as well. Biden started off a little shaky as he had a cold but improved eventually. Trump, on the other hand, made many false claims throughout. Barbra Streisand was one of the first to speak out. She called out the CNN moderators for letting Trump switch topics and dodge questions.

"What is wrong with these two moderators who let Trump change the subject?" she tweeted. "They ask him a question, but then let him go on a rampage about something else. Not fair!" Actor John Cusack shared similar thoughts in over a dozen tweets. He accused CNN of letting Trump lie without consequences. "Trump is a convicted felon - making up whatever he wants. CNN has abdicated every definitional responsibility," Cusack wrote. Star Trek actress Jeri Ryan also called out the moderators. She tweeted, "Trump won't actually answer ANY question! And no pushback AT ALL from the moderators." Ryan was especially upset by Trump's false claim about abortion, calling him a "complete moron" for saying doctors abort babies after birth, as per The Daily Mail.

Trump won’t actually answer ANY question! And no pushback AT ALL from the moderators…??? — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) June 28, 2024

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams wondered why the moderators weren't fact-checking Trump's lies. "Why moderate if you're not gonna moderate? Not a single lie checked," he posted. Famous author Stephen King criticized how the debate was presented. He wrote, "Sweet Jesus! The networks are packaging this as entertainment, like a boxing match, and selling democracy down the river. It's a shame." While celebrities were quick to attack Trump and the moderators, many seemed hesitant to praise Biden's performance. Some even hinted at replacing him as the Democratic candidate.

DEBATE NIGHT IN AMERICA! Sweet Jesus! The networks are packaging this as entertainment, like a boxing match, and selling democracy down the river. It's a shame. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2024

Cusack admitted the debate was a "disaster" for Biden. He suggested Bernie Sanders could win in a landslide and predicted California Governor Gavin Newsom might step in. Williams shared a meme about Newsom "walking into the DNC offices tomorrow morning." Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tried to stay positive about Biden. He tweeted that even though Biden had a bad night, he's still "the most legislatively successful president in our lifetime." Hamill added that Trump is still unfit for office, calling him a "convicted felon, serial liar & adjudicated rapist."

Conservative actress Roseanne Barr expressed mixed feelings. While supporting Trump, she said, "I take no happiness in this debate. Biden is clearly not here. This is sad." Some stars, like Jason Blum, seemed to give up hope entirely. The horror film producer simply tweeted, "I give up." Jon Stewart, hosting a special episode of The Daily Show after the debate, joked that both candidates should use "performance-enhancing drugs" to improve their skills, as per The Independent.