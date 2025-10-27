“His Presidency Ends Next November” – Gavin Newsom Taunts Donald Trump With Bold Prediction

The future of Donald Trump’s presidency could come to an end next November. That’s not something political experts or social media experts have claimed, but California Governor Gavin Newsom has predicted. He is also of the opinion that his presidency would not end through impeachment or resignation, but through the ballot box.

In a recent interview, Newsom reflected that a Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections would dramatically shift Washington’s balance of power. This would mark a major shift in President’s agenda. “His presidency, de facto, ends next November,” Newsom said. “Reclaiming the House will rebalance the system.”

Gavin Newsom: Trump’s presidency, de facto, ends next November if we’re successful in taking back the House. CBS: You really believe if the Democrats take back power in the House, his presidency is over? Newsom: De facto, as we know it today. Coequal branch of government begins… pic.twitter.com/vswjOoT76w — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 26, 2025

Gavin Newsom is known for his outspoken political style, but these comments are too bold considering the heightened tensions between Democrats and the Trump administration. The POTUS returned to the White House after the ongoing controversy, legal and political battles. He has faced brutal criticism from Democrats who accuse him of undermining democratic norms and playing with authoritarian tendencies.

Newsom is one of the most prominent governors of the Democratic Party and is a regular critic of Trump. He suggested that reclaiming the House would give Democrats the ability to rein in the administration’s excesses, restore oversight, and act as a check on executive power. “A Republican Congress has enabled Trump’s abuses of power. A Democratic majority would hold him accountable,” he said.

The California governor also aimed at the president’s increasingly rhetorical statements. He noted the repeated references to serving more than two terms despite constitutional limits. “The fact that he’s even joking — or not joking — about a third term shows how far we’ve drifted from the norms that used to define this democracy,” Gavin Newsom said.

Political critics say Gavin Newsom’s remarks reflect the growing optimism in the Democratic Party and its strategy heading into the midterms. Given that the Senate is probably going to stay evenly split, the president’s power in the last years of his presidency may depend on who controls the House.

“Newsom is positioning the midterms not just as a congressional contest, but as a referendum on Trump’s power,” said political strategist Maria Gutierrez. “It’s a message designed to mobilize Democrats who might otherwise sit out a midterm election.”

The remarks also represent how Newsom’s popularity as a national Democratic voice is growing. Although he has repeatedly denied ambitions to become president, he continues to voice strong opinions on national issues. He talked openly about immigration, climate change, and abortion rights. His views have fueled social media and sparked political criticism.

Newsom’s prediction has now added a layer to the ongoing political drama that’s unfolding in 2026. It also underscores how much is at stake for both parties.